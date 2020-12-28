Bradenton Herald Logo
Two more COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County. Over 1,000 have been vaccinated

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 133 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the county.

They were among 8,198 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday. The state health department also recorded the deaths of 96 more Florida residents, including the deaths in Manatee County, and three more non-residents due to COVID-19. The state’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 21,308 Florida residents and 305 non-residents.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count since testing began now stands at 21,539, and 412 residents have died.

The positivity rate of local test results continues to rise, according to health department data. The rate of new positive cases among Manatee County test results spiked to 13% on Sunday, though fewer people’s results were processed than usual.

Over the last week, an average of 8.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 7.9% the week prior.

As of Monday morning, the official count of people in Manatee County who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was 1,001.

Hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 3:46 p.m. Monday, there were 6,109 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This number is at August levels, when more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Monday’s hospitalizations, 85 were in Manatee County and 131 were in Sarasota County.

Miami-Dade led the state with 1,017 hospitalizations. Hillsborough had 384 and Pinellas had 312.

The state has had a total of 61,663 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

The Miami Herald contributed to this report.

Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
