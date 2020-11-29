Manatee County adds 133 more cases of COVID-19, while Florida confirms 7,363

Another 133 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 7,363 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also reported the deaths of an additional 58 Florida residents and three non-residents. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 18,500 residents ant 236 residents.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County on Sunday, where the COVID-19 death toll remained at 371 residents.

Nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Manatee County over the last week alone. The county’s cumulative case count during the coronavirus outbreak now stands at 16,703. Of those cases, 16,480 were residents and 223 were non-residents.

Over the last seven days, an average of 6.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 7.3% the week prior.

Circulation of the novel coronavirus has been on the rise nationwide since September, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during which time Florida has consistently ranked among the top states for new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Over the last week, Florida reported the fifth-most new cases and the fourth-most COVID-19-associated deaths of any state, according to the CDC.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 16,570 to 16,703. (980 new cases were recorded over the last week.)





The death toll remained at 371. (It increased by six over the last week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 965 to 967.

Since the outbreak began, 7,626 males and 8,682 females have been infected, with 172 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 5.5% to 7.3%.

934 cases (6% of all cases) and 145 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 985,297 to 992,660.

The resident death toll rose from 18,442 to 18,500. The non-resident death toll rose from 233 to 236.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 7.1% to 7.9%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 13,453 to 13,647. The death toll rose from 388 to 389.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 32,630 to 32,808. The death toll rose from 895 to 899.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 57,728 to 58,092. The death toll rose from 923 to 929.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,760 to 1,763. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,359 to 2,395. The death toll remained at 34.