Coronavirus

Manatee County adds 133 more cases of COVID-19, while Florida confirms 7,363

Manatee

Another 133 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 7,363 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also reported the deaths of an additional 58 Florida residents and three non-residents. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 18,500 residents ant 236 residents.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County on Sunday, where the COVID-19 death toll remained at 371 residents.

Nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Manatee County over the last week alone. The county’s cumulative case count during the coronavirus outbreak now stands at 16,703. Of those cases, 16,480 were residents and 223 were non-residents.

Over the last seven days, an average of 6.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 7.3% the week prior.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Circulation of the novel coronavirus has been on the rise nationwide since September, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during which time Florida has consistently ranked among the top states for new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Over the last week, Florida reported the fifth-most new cases and the fourth-most COVID-19-associated deaths of any state, according to the CDC.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
