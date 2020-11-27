256 new COVID-19 infections reported in Manatee since Wednesday, state officials say

The Florida Department of Health reported 256 new COVID-19 infections and one new hospitalization in Manatee County Friday afternoon.

The number was for a two-day period, as the state did not release numbers on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

The state health department reported 17,344 new cases statewide, representing cases on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the state’s known total to 979,020, the third-highest case count in the country.

The department also reported 114 more deaths — 109 resident deaths, five non-resident deaths — throughout the state, but there were no new deaths in Manatee. That brings the statewide resident death toll to 18,363 and the non-resident toll to 233, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard..

In Manatee, the number of positive cases now stands at 16,474, with 368 reported deaths. Officials say 216 of the county’s positive cases are non-residents.

On Wednesday, 205 people tested positive in Manatee, and on Thursday, 50 people tested positive. According to the Department of Health, 2,892 tested negative on Wednesday and 1,632 people tested negative on Thursday.

According to the state health department, 54,467 residents statewide have been hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

MANATEE COUNTY FROM WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY

Cases increased from 16,218 to 16,474.

The death toll remained at 368.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 961 to 962.

Since the outbreak began, 7,519 males and 8,570 females have been infected, with 169 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 5.6% to 2.97%.

928 cases (6% of all cases) and 145 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

FLORIDA FROM WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY

