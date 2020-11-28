Manatee reports 3 more deaths from COVID-19, as percent positivity increases statewide

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County and three more residents have died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The three new deaths brings the county’s death toll to 371 while there are now 16,570 positive cases that have been reported since the outbreak.

According to health officials, the three new deaths were the age groups between 55-64, 77-84 and over 85.

The 96 new cases were out of 1,547 test results reported on Saturday for a daily positivity rating of about 5.5%, according to health officials.

Florida inches toward 1,000,000 cases as another 6,277 cases were reported Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of infections since the outbreak to 985,297. At the current pace of infections, Florida will likely break one million cases by early next week.

Statewide, the positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) increased from 6.16% to 7.12%.

Another 79 Floridians have died from the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to 18,422, not including 233 nonresidents.

Manatee County is tracking with Florida in regards to how the pandemic has hit the elderly the hardest. Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent just 16% of the overall number of cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

All deaths and cases in Manatee County by age group:

0-4: Cases increased from 340 to 341, with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 1,041 to 1,044, with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 2,511 to 2,521 with one death.

25-34: Cases increased from 2,710 to 2,717 with six deaths.

35-44: Cases increased from 2,499 to 2,515, with 10 deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 2,385 to 2,399, with 15 deaths.

55-64: Cases increased from 2,145 to 2,162 with 52 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 1,427 to 1,443 with 72 deaths.

75-84: Cases increased 817 to 824 with 116 deaths.

85 plus: Cases increased from 371 to 373 with 99 deaths.

There are 12 cases with no deaths that are unidentified by age. These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

The next hardest hit age group is between 55 and 64, which represents 13% of the cases and 14% of the fatalities.

Pediatric cases in Manatee County currently stand at 1,934 and those under the age of 18 are testing at an 11.7% positivity rate overall.

Long-term care facility cases increased by two on Saturday to 930 and 140 of the total deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 16,474 to 16,570.

The death toll increased from 368 to 371.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 962 to 965.

The number of males infected is 7,564 compared to 8,619 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 5.56%.

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 979,020 to 985,297.

The death toll increased from 18,363 to 18,442, not including 233 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 6.16%.

Surrounding Counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 13,375 to 13,453. The death toll remained at 388.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 32,408 to 32,630. The death toll increased from 885 to 895.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 57,371 to 57,728. The death toll increased from 920 to 923.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,755 to 1,760. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,341 to 2,359. The death toll remained at 34.