Manatee reports 3 more deaths from COVID-19, as percent positivity increases statewide

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County and three more residents have died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The three new deaths brings the county’s death toll to 371 while there are now 16,570 positive cases that have been reported since the outbreak.

According to health officials, the three new deaths were the age groups between 55-64, 77-84 and over 85.

The 96 new cases were out of 1,547 test results reported on Saturday for a daily positivity rating of about 5.5%, according to health officials.

Florida inches toward 1,000,000 cases as another 6,277 cases were reported Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of infections since the outbreak to 985,297. At the current pace of infections, Florida will likely break one million cases by early next week.

Statewide, the positivity rate of new cases (people who tested positive for the first time) increased from 6.16% to 7.12%.

Another 79 Floridians have died from the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to 18,422, not including 233 nonresidents.

Manatee County is tracking with Florida in regards to how the pandemic has hit the elderly the hardest. Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent just 16% of the overall number of cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

All deaths and cases in Manatee County by age group:

There are 12 cases with no deaths that are unidentified by age. These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

The next hardest hit age group is between 55 and 64, which represents 13% of the cases and 14% of the fatalities.

Pediatric cases in Manatee County currently stand at 1,934 and those under the age of 18 are testing at an 11.7% positivity rate overall.

Long-term care facility cases increased by two on Saturday to 930 and 140 of the total deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding Counties:

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
