80 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida adds more than 5,600 new cases

Another 80 Manatee County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 5,607 new cases confirmed statewide on Thursday.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of an additional 72 Florida residents and one non-resident from COVID-19. The statewide death toll from the pandemic now stands at 17,372 residents and 213 non-residents.

Manatee County’s death toll remained at 340 on Thursday, while the county’s cumulative case count rose to 14,480.

The percent positivity of Manatee County test results was 5% on Wednesday, a decrease from 8.3% on Tuesday, according to state health department data. Over the last seven days, an average of 6.4% of tests were new positives compared to an average of 7.1% for the seven days prior. Overall, the county’s daily positivity rates have continued to trend upward this month.

Florida has now had 863,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Statewide, 7.4% of the most recent batch of test results on Wednesday were new positive cases.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday:

Cases increased from 14,400 to 14,480.





The death toll remained at 340.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 919 to 920.





Since the outbreak began, 6,646 males and 7,517 females have been infected, with 155 cases unidentified.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.3% to 5%.





895 cases (6% of all cases) and 142 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday:





Cases increased from 858,012 to 863,619.

The resident death toll rose from 17,300 to 17,372. The non-resident death toll rose from 212 to 213.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 7.8% to 7.3%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 10,812 to 10,857. The death toll remained at 356.





Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,741 to 1,756. The death toll rose from 30 to 31.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,669 to 1,678. The death toll remained at 17.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 51,635 to 52,014. The death toll rose from 851 to 855.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 28,242 to 28,486. The death toll rose from 838 to 849.