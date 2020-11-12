Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

80 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida adds more than 5,600 new cases

Manatee

Another 80 Manatee County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 5,607 new cases confirmed statewide on Thursday.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of an additional 72 Florida residents and one non-resident from COVID-19. The statewide death toll from the pandemic now stands at 17,372 residents and 213 non-residents.

Manatee County’s death toll remained at 340 on Thursday, while the county’s cumulative case count rose to 14,480.

The percent positivity of Manatee County test results was 5% on Wednesday, a decrease from 8.3% on Tuesday, according to state health department data. Over the last seven days, an average of 6.4% of tests were new positives compared to an average of 7.1% for the seven days prior. Overall, the county’s daily positivity rates have continued to trend upward this month.

Florida has now had 863,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Statewide, 7.4% of the most recent batch of test results on Wednesday were new positive cases.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday:

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday:

Surrounding counties:

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
