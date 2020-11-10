Three more Manatee County residents dead from COVID as 95 new infections also reported

Three more Manatee County have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday.

Across Florida, the deaths of 95 residents was confirmed. In total, COVID-19 has killed 1,248 residents.

In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 now stands at 340.

There were also 95 new infections of the coronavirus in Manatee County confirmed in the latest data from the health department. Cases of coronavirus locally now total 14,281.

Statewide, 4,353 new cases of the coronavirus were announced Tuesday as cases continue to rise. The state has had 852,174 people test positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 10,478 to 10,529. The death toll rose from 351 to 352.





Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,729 to 1,734. The death toll remained at 30.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,658 to 1,662. The death toll remained at 17.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 51,055 to 51,296. The death toll remained 847.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 27,849 to 28,032. The death toll rose from 831 to 833.





This is a developing story and will be updated.