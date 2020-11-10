Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Three more Manatee County residents dead from COVID as 95 new infections also reported

Manatee

Three more Manatee County have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday.

Across Florida, the deaths of 95 residents was confirmed. In total, COVID-19 has killed 1,248 residents.

In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 now stands at 340.

There were also 95 new infections of the coronavirus in Manatee County confirmed in the latest data from the health department. Cases of coronavirus locally now total 14,281.

Statewide, 4,353 new cases of the coronavirus were announced Tuesday as cases continue to rise. The state has had 852,174 people test positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service