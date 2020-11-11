Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

119 more cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida adds more than 5,800

Manatee

Another 119 Manatee County residents haves tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 5,838 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also confirmed an additional 52 Florida resident deaths from COVID-19. The statewide death toll now stands at 17,300 residents and 212 non-residents.

The death toll in Manatee County remained at 340 on Wednesday, while the cumulative count of local cases since the outbreak began now totals 14,400.

Percent positivity for new Manatee County cases reported on Wednesday was 8.1%. It was the fourth highest rate recorded over the past two weeks.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Surrounding counties:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service