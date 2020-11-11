119 more cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida adds more than 5,800

Another 119 Manatee County residents haves tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 5,838 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also confirmed an additional 52 Florida resident deaths from COVID-19. The statewide death toll now stands at 17,300 residents and 212 non-residents.

The death toll in Manatee County remained at 340 on Wednesday, while the cumulative count of local cases since the outbreak began now totals 14,400.

Percent positivity for new Manatee County cases reported on Wednesday was 8.1%. It was the fourth highest rate recorded over the past two weeks.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Cases increased from 14,281 to 14,400.





The death toll remained at 340.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak were at 919.





Since the outbreak began, 6,607 males and 7,484 females have been infected, with 152 cases unidentified.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.4% to 8.1%.





895 cases (6% of all cases) and 142 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday:





Cases increased from 852,174 to 858,012.

The resident death toll rose from 17,248 to 17,300. The non-resident death toll remained at 212.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.3% to 7.8%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 10,529 to 10,812. The death toll rose from 352 to 356.





Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,734 to 1,741. The death toll remained at 30.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,662 1,669. The death toll remained at 17.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 51,296 to 51,635. The death toll rose 847 to 851.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 28,032 to 28,242. The death toll rose from 833 to 838.

