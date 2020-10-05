Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 5

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton.

More coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County

Another 34 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. They were among 1,868 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

Florida has now had 716,459 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began.

The state health department also confirmed another 43 COVID-19-related deaths among Florida residents on Sunday. That brought the total number of resident deaths to 14,671. The COVID-19 death toll for non-residents in Florida was adjusted down by one on Sunday from 175 to 174 people.

In Manatee County, the official death toll remained at 295. To date, the county has had 11,766 confirmed cases and 295 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Manatee County rose slightly over the last week. An average of 5.1% tests were positive during the week-long period ending on Friday, according to health department data. That compares to positive test rates below 4% for the previous weeks in September.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY

As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.