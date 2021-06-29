Allegiant to start nonstop flights from SRQ to a very popular tourist destination

Allegiant plans to start nonstop service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Dulles International Airport outside Washington D.C., beginning Dec. 18.

The company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $39.

“Now, more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we take them from point-to-point without the hassle of layovers or connections,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in a press release.

The new nonstop route to Dulles International Airport will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“We are excited to see Allegiant continue to expand the number of destinations offered at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, said in the press release.

“The Washington D.C. area is a popular destination for both business and leisure travelers, and we look forward to having this new low-cost, convenient choice at SRQ,” Piccolo said.

11/18/2020--Allegiant is helping drive passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to record levels. Bradenton Herald file photo

Seats and dates are limited for the introductory one-way fares, and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 30, for travel by Feb. 13, 2022.

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines announced that it is starting daily service from SRQ to Reagan National Airport in Washington, and Sunday-through-Friday service to New York LaGuardia, starting Nov. 7.

Allegiant’s announcement on Tuesday brings to 49 the nonstop destinations available from SRQ.

11/18/2020--Southwest Airlines announced that it will start nonstop flights from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Dulles International later this year. Bradenton Herald file

Passenger traffic in March, April and May of this year has been the heaviest in the history of SRQ.

In May, the 288,551 passengers traveling through the SRQ terminal was second only to the record 294,165 recorded in April. The previous record, 277,590, was set in March.

Airport officials have accelerated terminal and fuel storage expansion projects at the airport to accommodate the record growth.

For a list of nonstop destinations available from SRQ visit https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.