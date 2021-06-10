Southwest Airlines adds service at SRQ to two new cities, and expands flights to Texas

Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday that it is starting daily service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Washington D.C., (Reagan National), and Sunday-through-Friday service to New York LaGuardia, starting Nov. 7.

Saturday service to Dallas will increase to daily, starting Nov. 7. Southwest will also offer flights to Austin, Texas, on various days during the 2021 holiday season.

The new destinations are the 48th and 49th available at SRQ.

Passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport set a record in April, and then broke that record in May, helping make SRQ perhaps the fastest growing airport in the United States.

Southwest, which started service at SRQ in February, and Allegiant have been the airlines driving the most growth at SRQ. Allegiant started service at SRQ in 2018. Other airlines serving SRQ include Delta, American, United, Frontier, and JetBlue.

The unprecedented passenger growth at SRQ has set off a scramble by airport officials to expand facilities to accommodate the new airline business.

Flights schedued to start this month include:

▪ June 12 Cincinnati, Ohio (CVG) - Southwest

▪ June 12 Cleveland, Ohio (CLE)- Southwest

▪ June 12 Dallas (DAL), Texas - Southwest

▪ June 12 Grand Rapids, Mich. (GRR) - Southwest

▪ June 12 Kansas City, Mo. (MCI) - Southwest

For a full list of nonstop destinations visit https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.