Business

More passengers than ever passed through Sarasota Bradenton airport terminal in April

Manatee

Records are falling at the airport.

Passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport totaled 294,165 in April, breaking the airport’s all-time record set the previous month of 277,590 passengers.

Passenger numbers increased 6% over the previous month of March. Compared to April 2020, passenger traffic was 2,920% higher than the COVID-impacted level of 9,742 passengers. It also is a 61% increase over April 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers.

“It is exciting to see the airport break our record for the highest number of passengers in a single month for the second consecutive month,” airport chief Rick Piccolo said in a statement. “The airlines serving SRQ continue to add new destinations, increase their frequency of flights, and add additional seat capacity into our market through the summer months.”

And the airport expects even more.

“With 10 airlines providing service to 47 nonstop destinations, we hope the local community can utilize SRQ for their travel plans and experience the convenience of beginning and ending their journey through their hometown airport,” Piccolo said.

Allegiant and Southwest have been the two major drivers that have made SRQ one of the fastest growing airports in the United States. But all of the carriers serving the airport — including Delta, American, United, Frontier, and JetBlue — have enjoyed more business.

Start dates for new service scheduled for SRQ

1_SRQ.JPG
2/14/2021--Southwest Airlines’ first flight to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in February was greeted by spray from water cannons. The low-cost fare carrier has helped push passenger traffic at the airport to record levels. Bradenton Herald file photo Bradenton

May 27 Peoria, Ill. (PIA) - Allegiant

May 28 Concord, N.C. (USA) - Allegiant

June 6 Denver, Colo. (DEN) - Southwest

June 6 St. Louis, Mo. (STL) - Southwest

2_SRQ.JPG
11/18/2020--Allegiant is helping drive passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to record levels. Bradenton Herald file photo

June 12 Cincinnati, Ohio (CVG) - Southwest

June 12 Cleveland, Ohio (CLE)- Southwest

June 12 Dallas (DAL), Texas - Southwest

June 12 Grand Rapids, Mich. (GRR) - Southwest

June 12 Kansas City, Mo. (MCI) - Southwest

For a full list of nonstop destinations visit https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.

  Comments  

Business

KC and St. Louis area leaders end indoor mask requirements

May 14, 2021 2:20 PM

Business

IsoRay: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

May 14, 2021 2:24 PM

Business

Audit: NC pandemic aid managers fell short keeping up on $3B

May 14, 2021 2:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service