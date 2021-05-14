More passengers than ever passed through Sarasota Bradenton airport terminal in April

Records are falling at the airport.

Passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport totaled 294,165 in April, breaking the airport’s all-time record set the previous month of 277,590 passengers.

Passenger numbers increased 6% over the previous month of March. Compared to April 2020, passenger traffic was 2,920% higher than the COVID-impacted level of 9,742 passengers. It also is a 61% increase over April 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers.

“It is exciting to see the airport break our record for the highest number of passengers in a single month for the second consecutive month,” airport chief Rick Piccolo said in a statement. “The airlines serving SRQ continue to add new destinations, increase their frequency of flights, and add additional seat capacity into our market through the summer months.”

And the airport expects even more.

“With 10 airlines providing service to 47 nonstop destinations, we hope the local community can utilize SRQ for their travel plans and experience the convenience of beginning and ending their journey through their hometown airport,” Piccolo said.

Allegiant and Southwest have been the two major drivers that have made SRQ one of the fastest growing airports in the United States. But all of the carriers serving the airport — including Delta, American, United, Frontier, and JetBlue — have enjoyed more business.

Start dates for new service scheduled for SRQ

▪ May 27 Peoria, Ill. (PIA) - Allegiant

▪ May 28 Concord, N.C. (USA) - Allegiant

▪ June 6 Denver, Colo. (DEN) - Southwest

▪ June 6 St. Louis, Mo. (STL) - Southwest

▪ June 12 Cincinnati, Ohio (CVG) - Southwest

▪ June 12 Cleveland, Ohio (CLE)- Southwest

▪ June 12 Dallas (DAL), Texas - Southwest

▪ June 12 Grand Rapids, Mich. (GRR) - Southwest

▪ June 12 Kansas City, Mo. (MCI) - Southwest

For a full list of nonstop destinations visit https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.