Passenger traffic in May at SRQ was second heaviest in the airport’s history

Passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport for each of the past three months has been the heaviest in the airport’s history.

In May, the 288,551 passengers traveling through the SRQ terminal was second only to the record 294,165 recorded in April. The previous record, 277,590, was set in March.

“We continue to see record-breaking growth at the airport with our airlines adding new destinations and increased service every month,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, said in a press release.

“With the recent announcement from Southwest Airlines that they will be adding three new nonstop destinations, passengers can now choose from 10 airlines providing service to 48 nonstop destinations,” he said.

Passenger traffic at SRQ in May was was 622% higher than the COVID-19 impacted level of 39,988 passengers for the same month a year earlier.

Compared to the pre-COVID month May of 2019, when there were 161,435 passengers, SRQ passenger traffic was 79% higher.

Last week, Southwest Airlines announced that it is starting daily service from SRQ to Washington D.C., (Reagan National), and Sunday-through-Friday service to New York LaGuardia, starting Nov. 7.

05/26/21--Passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in May totaled 288,551, the second most in the airport’s history. Bradenton Herald file photo

Saturday service to Dallas will increase to daily, starting Nov. 7. Southwest will also offer flights to Austin, Texas, on various days during the 2021 holiday season.

For a full list of nonstop destinations visit https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.