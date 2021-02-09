Allegiant adds new destination from SRQ airport. Southwest is about start flying here

Allegiant announced Tuesday that it is starting twice-a -week service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Concord-Padgett Regional Airport in Concord, N.C., starting May 28.

Concord is located northeast of Charlotte and about seven miles from the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Since starting service at SRQ in April 2018, Allegiant has helped propel passenger traffic at SRQ to record levels. Concord will be the 24th Allegiant destination available at SRQ.

Tuesday’s announcement comes just days before Southwest Airlines starts service at SRQ.

Southwest Airlines initial flight schedule of destinations beginning Sunday, Valentine’s Day, includes four nonstop routes: Baltimore/Washington, Chicago (Midway), Houston (Hobby), and Nashville.

Southwest Airlines subsequently announced it will be adding three additional nonstop routes on Saturdays only from March 13 through April 10: Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

Most recently, Southwest Airlines announced it will start year-round daily nonstop service between SRQ and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, starting March 11.

Allegiant is offering one-way fares as low as $49 between SRQ and Concord.

“We’re excited to grow again in Sarasota, one of the most sought-after destinations in our network,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue, said in a press release. “We know that residents of the greater Charlotte area will love having our brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to experience all that Sarasota has to offer.”

“It is exciting to see Allegiant add nonstop service between Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. With this new service to Concord and the Charlotte, NC area, Allegiant will now serve 24 destinations from SRQ, providing low fares and convenient choices for our community and visitors,’’ said Rick Piccolo, president and chief executive officer of SRQ.

Allegiant announced Tuesday that it is adding nonstop flights to Concord, N.C., from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport starting in May. provided photo

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights, Allegiant said. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 10, for travel by Aug. 16, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges and government fees.

In anticipation of the start of service by Southwest at SRQ and greater passenger traffic through the terminal, the security checkpoint area has been expanded, and new software has been added to increase efficient use of passenger gates. The airport is also working with vendors to expand food and beverage offerings. In addition, the airport is expanding its parking lot.

The airport is designed to handle 3 million passengers a year and there is no immediate need to expand the terminal, Piccolo said.

To make room for the arrival of Southwest, JetBlue ticketing has been moved to a smaller location within the terminal.

Prior to the arrival of Allegiant, SRQ served only 12 cities. With the addition of Concord, it will now be serving 44.