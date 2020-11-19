Southwest Airlines ready to fly from SRQ airport. Here’s where you will be able to go

Southwest Airlines on Thursday released its initial flight schedule of of destinations from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, beginning Feb. 14, 2021.

Sarasota Bradenton International will be the carrier’s 10th airport in Florida, initially serving customers across the country through four nonstop routes: Baltimore/Washington, Chicago (Midway), Houston (Hobby), and Nashville, all starting Feb. 14.

Southwest plans to fly as may as three flights daily between SRQ and Baltimore/Washington for $89 one way.

Southwest initially plans two flights daily between SRQ and Chicago (Midway) for $89 one way.

Houston (Hobby) would have one flight daily with SRQ for $69.

Nashville and SRQ would have two flights daily for $69.

Southwest Airlines announced today that starting Feb. 14 it will offer flights from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Baltimore/Washington, Chicago (Midway), Houston (Hobby), and Nashville. provided photo

Travel to Sarasota-Bradenton is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Sarasota-Bradenton is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays.

This service is available for purchase now on Southwest.com.

”We’re deploying our planes and people to more places that our customers have desired visiting this coming winter and spring break season,” Andrew Watterson, executive vice president & chief commercial officer, said in a press release, “Whether dusted with snow or basking in sun, wide-open spaces continue to hold an appeal for all kinds of travelers, all across the map.

“With Southwest, travelers will experience our unique combination of flexible policies, value,and hospitality to everyone onboard as they travel to or from their winter getaway,” Watterson said.

The addition of Southwest to the roster of airlines serving SRQ has long been a goal of local airport officials.

“I’m thrilled,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of SRQ, said last week when Southwest announced it was planning to offer service to the Bradenton Sarasota International Airport in the first quarter of 2021.

Piccolo had worked closely with Southwest, as well as local tourist development agencies, chambers of commerce, and economic development groups to make it a reality.

Southwest’s displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won’t be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods.

Now in its 50th year, Southwest became the nation’s largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded.