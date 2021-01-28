Southwest Airlines adds another year-round destination for Sarasota Bradenton airport

Southwest Airlines will be adding year-round daily nonstop service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, starting March 11.

“It is great to see Southwest Airlines continue to expand the destinations they will offer out of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. This new flight will complement the seven other destinations that Southwest Airlines will be serving at SRQ,” Rick Piccolo, SRQ president and chief executive officer, said in a press release.

Delta is currently the only airline that offers service between SRQ and Atlanta.

“We look forward to welcoming Southwest Airlines to our airport and the community,” Piccolo said.

Southwest Airlines, whose stock ticker symbol is LUV, will begin service at SRQ on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Service will start with year-round flights to Baltimore (BWI), Chicago-Midway, Nashville, and Houston-Hobby.

Seasonal service to Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh will start on March 13.

These destinations are currently available to book online at Southwest.com.

Southwest Airlines, a long requested carrier at SRQ, first indicated publicly in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in November that it planned to add Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to its network.

Allegiant, which began serving SRQ in April of 2018, currently offers the most destinations. With the addition of Peoria, announced earlier this month, Allegiant will be serving 23 destinations from SRQ.

Allegiant has been a major force in making SRQ one of the nation’s fastest growing airports and in helping SRQ rebound from the effects of the pandemic.