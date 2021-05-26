Former Feld headquarters in Palmetto sold to 84 Lumber for $4.1 million in all-cash deal

The former Feld Entertainment headquarters at 1315 17th St. E., in Palmetto has been sold to 84 Lumber Corp. for $4,175,000 in an all-cash deal.

Angelia D. Young of A. Young Realty Group, Inc. was the listing and selling agent for the transaction which closed May 14.

The gated property was originally built more than 30 years ago for Feld Entertainment/Ringling Brothers and was their worldwide operations headquarters.

The property is located on 10 acres with the south side abutting an active railway. The complex contains corporate upscale offices as well as three large warehouses totaling nearly 80,000 square feet.

In 2012, Feld moved its operations from that site onto a 47-acre campus previously occupied by General Electric and Siemens at 2001 N. U.S. 301, Ellenton.

“We have a lot to move,” Scott Dickerson, Feld vice president of Florida operations, told the Herald in 2012. “We’re out of space, it’s not efficient. It’s just not what we need it to be.”

Feld’s new Ellenton location allowed it to bring most of its staff in Virginia, local operations and show rehearsals under one roof. The Ellenton site has 100,000 square feet of office space and 450,000 square feet of manufacturing between two buildings.

Moving onto the Ellenton property allowed Feld to double the size of the costume warehouse, add an arena-style room for show rehearsals and eliminate the need for 100 truck loads of off-site equipment storage.

The company was initially looking at a site near Port Manatee, but the ready-made rail access on the Ellenton property ultimately proved to be the deciding factor.

Feld Entertainment, the company behind the Disney On Ice shows, Monster Jam and other shows, is one of more than 60 local companies that have contracted with Manatee County for economic development incentives since 2009.

During the pandemic, Feld halted all of its road shows for months. It has been gradually and cautiously restarting its road shows.

The seller for the Palmetto property was listed as L.B. and D Properties, LLP.

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pa., 84 Lumber is a privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings.

President Maggie Hardy Knox leads 84 Lumber, which operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom mill work shops and engineered wood product centers in 30-plus states.

For more information about 84Lumber, visit https://www.84lumber.com/.