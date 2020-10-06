Feld bringing back Monster Jam, Disney on Ice. And there will be fans in the stands

Feld Entertainment, which entertained 30 million people around the world with as many as 5,000 shows annually before the COVID-19 pandemic, is relaunching two of its shows.

The company shut down all of its traveling shows in March and let go of 497 workers in Ellenton and 967 elsewhere because of the pandemic.

“We are relaunching tours and we are bringing some of the staff back,” said Sabrina Lowe, director of global communications for Feld Entertainment.

Leading the way is Monster Jam, which returns to live touring Oct. 24-25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Disney on Ice starts a multi-city tour with its “Dream Big” show Nov. 6-15 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We are in rehearsals now,” Lowe said.

Feld Entertainment is relaunching its first two live touring shows, Disney on Ice and Monster Jam. Live shows were shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. provided photo

As for when other shows might return, Lowe said the company is always looking for opportunities and evaluating how the first tours go.

“It will come in waves,” she said of the return of other shows.

“We are staffing up accordingly. We are excited to see live events again,” Lowe said.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Feld Entertainment is relaunching its first two live touring shows, Disney on Ice and Monster Jam. Live shows were shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grave Digger is shown above. provided photo

Dream Big features Disney characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more, presented through world-class figure skating.

Feld Entertainment is introducing guest wellness enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines, according to a Feld press release.

Additionally, pod seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups. Seating capacity at the American Airlines Center for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the pod seating structure.

Feld Entertainment is relaunching its two live touring shows, Disney on Ice and Monster Jam. Live shows were shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. provided photo

As an additional precaution, a face covering is required for those age 2 and older unless otherwise exempted from doing so by law.

Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs will have a contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options. Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at the show or from their seats. Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a contactless pickup station during the show.

Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, Oct. 6. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 13.

Feld Entertainment is relaunching its two live touring shows, Disney on Ice and Monster Jam. Live shows were shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shown above is MaxD Fire. provided photo

For more information on the Disney on Ice shows, visit https://www.disneyonice.com/.

Ticket sales for Monster Jam started in September. The truck lineup includes Megalodon driven by Adam Anderson; Bakugan Dragonoid driven by Ryan Anderson; Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson; Max-D Fire driven by Tom Meents; Monster Energy driven by Todd LeDuc; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny; Zombie driven by Bari Musawwir; Lucas Oil Crusader driven by Linsey Weenk; Axe driven by Chris Koehler; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo and Rage driven by Cory Rummell.

For a schedule of Monster Jam shows, visit monsterjam.com/en-US/tickets.

Feld Entertainment is relaunching its two live touring shows, Disney on Ice and Monster Jam. Live shows were shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. provided photo

Feld Entertainment announced in May that was is resuming Monster Energy Supercross with no fans in attendance. The first show, May 31, was the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, continuing through June 21.

The final seven, made-for-TV races, were broadcast on NBC networks.

Monster Energy Supercross Championship was abruptly halted in early March after completing 10 rounds of the 17-round championship. The last race was held on March 7 at Daytona International Speedway.

Feld Entertainment produces and presents live family entertainment experiences, including Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience and Jurassic World Live Tour.

Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.