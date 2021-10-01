Business
Bradenton-based First Watch restaurants’ initial public offering priced at $18 per share
Bradenton-based First Watch Restaurant Group on Thursday announced the pricing of $18 per share for its initial public offering of 9,459,000 shares of common stock to the public.
The stock was expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Friday under the symbol FWRG.
The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,418,850 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
The initial public offering is expected to close on Tuesday, Oct. 5, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. First Watch intends to use the proceeds from the offering to pay off debt.
First Watch, one of the nation’s fastest-growing daytime restaurant chains, had 423 restaurants as of June 27, compared with 277 in fiscal year 2015. The company does business in 28 states.
Ken Pendery founded the company in Pacific Grove, California, in 1983, and moved company headquarters to Bradenton in 1986.
First Watch has 99 restaurants in Florida, including three in Manatee County. Those restaurants are located at 8306 Market Street, Lakewood Ranch, 4324 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, and 7118 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.
In July, the company celebrated its move into a new 39,000-square-foot corporate headquarters at 8725 Pendery Place with an egg-cracking ceremony.
Christopher A. Tomasso has served as president of the company since 2015 and as chief executive officer since 2018.
