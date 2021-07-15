Ceremonial ‘egg cracking’ marks opening of First Watch’s new headquarters in Bradenton

7/15/2021--Taking part in the egg-cracking ceremony at the new corporate headquarters of Bradenton-based First Watch restaurants were, from left, Chris Tomasso, Sharon Hillstrom, George Kruse, Jacki Dezelski and Scott Hopes. jajones1@bradenton.com

Bradenton-based First Watch, which always seems to rank at or near the top of favorite daytime restaurants nationwide, on Thursday christened its new 39,000-square-foot corporate headquarters with an egg-cracking ceremony.

Egg crackings are the way that First Watch opens its new restaurants, company CEO and President Chris Tomasso said.

“There is a lot of anxiety about people’s egg cracking skills being on display, so be kind,” Tomasso told a crowd of well wishers who gathered in front of the new building at 8725 Pendery Place. “If you do it one-handed, you’ll get a standing ovation.”

Tomasso employed a two-hand, two-egg technique, while the others taking part in the ceremony opted for a two-hand, one-egg approach.

Among those demonstrating their egg-cracking skills were Sharon Hillstrom, president and CEO of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp.; Jacki Dezelski, president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse; and County Administrator Scott Hopes.

All managed to successfully crack their eggs, although Tomasso said there was a bit of egg shell in his frying pan, and Hillstom’s egg landed with a broken yolk. All accepted paper towels afterward to wipe their hands.

7/15/2021--Taking part in the egg-cracking ceremony at the new corporate headquarters of Bradenton-based First Watch restaurants were, from left, Chris Tomasso, Sharon Hillstrom, George Kruse, Jacki Dezelski and Scott Hopes. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Hillstrom, who is in the business of attracting good-paying companies to the Bradenton area, and of assisting existing businesses in expanding, called First Watch the “golden egg” of corporate headquarters.

Rapidly growing First Watch has 420 locations in 29 states and opened 40 restaurants during the pandemic year of 2020, with more on the way, Tomasso said. As recently as 2005, First Watch had about 50 restaurant locations.

“We are really proud to be based here,” he said, adding that the company now has 8,500 employees across the country, and that many of them come to Bradenton for training.

7/15/2021--First Watch restaurants christened the opening of its new corporate headquarters at 8725 Pendery Place, University Place, with an egg cracking ceremony on Thursday, July 15. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The new facility allows First Watch for the first time in several years to have all of its corporate staff under one roof, increasing collaboration and efficiency, Tomasso said.

Locally, the company draws its staff from Bradenton, Palmetto, Sarasota, Myakka City, Parrish and elsewhere.

Tomasso thanked First Watch employees for their efforts and he thanked Benderson Development, which has its headquarters across the street from First Watch, for construction of the new building.

7/15/2021--First Watch restaurants christened the opening of its new corporate headquarters at 8725 Pendery Place, University Place, on Thursday, July 15. Eleni Kouvatsos, public relations & communications manager, shows guests around the new building. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Dezelski said First Watch helps put Bradenton on the map with its corporate headquarters and restaurants in 29 states.

“We are thrilled that we are opening the door and cracking eggs today,” Dezelski said.

Ken Pendery started the company in Pacific Grove, Calif, in 1983, and moved its headquarters to Bradenton three years later. Manatee County got its first First Watch Restaurant in 2000 at 8306 Market Street, Lakewood Ranch. Others followed at 4324 53rd Ave. E., and 7118 Cortez Road W.