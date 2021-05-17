Elite Airways returns to Sarasota Bradenton International with 2 new Northeast destinations

Elite Airways on Monday announced that it is starting service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and White Plains, N.Y., and Portland, Maine, on July 2 at $199 each way.

The new service will be to White Plains Westchester County Airport (HPN) with continuing service to Portland International Jetport (PWM).

The new service from SRQ will operate twice weekly on Fridays and Mondays and allow Elite Airways passengers stopping in White Plains to access its daily nonstops to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket off the coast of Cape Cod. Tickets start at $199 each way are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 jet airliners with 50, 70 and 90 seats, respectively. Passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, free seat assignments, and free first checked bag up to 50 pounds, and no ticketing change fees. Elite Airways is also pet friendly.

“Elite Airways is pleased to resume service at Sarasota-Bradenton with twice-weekly nonstops to White Plains New York continuing up to Portland Maine,” John Pearsall, president of Elite Airways, said in a statement. “We would like to thank our customers and airport officials for their continued support as we expand our service to meet renewed demand for leisure travel along the east coast.”

Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, welcomed the new service.

11/17/2016--SRQ employees help unload the first Elite Airways flight as it lands at SRQ Airport on, November 17, 2016, at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Sarasota. Bradenton Herald file photo

“We are thrilled to welcome Elite Airways back to SRQ with twice-weekly service to New York and Maine — making it convenient to fly nonstop to White Plains and connect to other flights, or continue on to Portland,” Piccolo said Monday. “Today’s announcement is a sign of more good things to come at SRQ as we’ve been experiencing record-breaking traffic and believe that Elite’s new flights will be well received by leisure and business travelers this year.”

More information about the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport can be found at: https://srq-airport.com/.

“Today’s announcement that Elite Airways is expanding service with nonstop flights to White Plains New York and twice-weekly options to Sarasota-Bradenton and Orlando-Melbourne in Florida is great news for our market,” said Portland Jetport Director, Paul Bradbury. “New York and Florida continue to be among our top requested destinations and the new Elite service should be very well received as leisure travel continues trending upward.”

11/17/2016--An SRQ employee directs the first Elite Airways flight as it lands at SRQ Airport as firetrucks perform an aircraft water arch salute on Nov. 17, 2016, at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Bradenton Herald file photo

Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides chartered and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America.

The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, White Plains NY, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard Mass., Orlando-Melbourne, Vero Beach and Sarasota-Bradenton, and Portland.

All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or at 877-393-2510.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is one of the nation’s fastest growing airports. Last week, SRQ reported that passenger traffic totaled 294,165 in April, breaking the airport’s all-time record set the previous month of 277,590 passengers.