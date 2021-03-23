New business for SRQ. Unipak Aviation will repair aircraft components near airport

The former Honeywell building across the street from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is getting a new tenant.

Unipak Aviation LLC, which was established by the Millett family in the 1950s in New York state to repair aircraft components for airlines and corporate operators around the world, is diversifying its operations and opening a new facility in Florida.

Monday, the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority approved Unipak’s lease of the Honeywell building, which has sat vacant at 8323 Lindberg Court, off 15th Street East, since October 2019.

“Unipak’s diverse repair capabilities cover a broad range of corporate, regional, commercial, and military components,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport, told authority members.

“These components are installed in Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Raytheon/Hawker Beechcraft and more,” he said.

The former Honeywell building measures 50,000-square feet and sits on a 5.2-acre parcel in the SRQ Aviation Parke of Commerce near Sun State Trucking and a vacant space where Team Success plans to build a 40,000-square- foot Title I school serving 750 students. The school is forecast to open in the 2021-2022 school year.

3/23/2021--The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority has approved a lease for Unipak Aviation to move into a building formerly occupied by Honeywell, just east of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The partnership between the school, serving primarily economically disadvantaged students, and the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, which owns the property, is considered a first of its kind in the United States. Students would be exposed to opportunities available to them in the aeronautical industry.

The airport has extensive property holdings near the airport which it leases with proceeds going to the airport’s bottom line.

As the landlord, the airport authority will have to spend about $500,000 to get the building ready for Unipak, including replacing the roof and the air conditioning system.

Unipak’s 10-year lease starts April 1. In addition to its repair activities, Unipak will also do some light manufacturing at the facility.

Unipak plans to spend a significant amount on capital improvements and won’t have to pay rent for the first seven months. After that, Unipak will pay $18,750 per month, plus a $500 monthly common area maintenance fee.

The airport operates on fees and rents and receives no property taxes from Manatee or Sarasota county residents.

Sharon Hillstrom, president and CEO of the ‎Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Unipak’s arrival in Manatee County.

The ‎Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. generally operates under the radar regarding its negotiations with companies seeking to expand or relocate in Manatee County due to confidentiality agreements.

Unipak is expected to open its new facility in Manatee County with a staff of about 60, Piccolo said Tuesday.