Focus on Manatee | Health centers at Manatee schools demonstrate strategic thinking

COVID-19 presented many new challenges for employers, but a priority that has remained top-of-mind is workforce development. At the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp., the quality and quantity of talent in our region continues to be a major focus.

That’s why we are excited to see the School District of Manatee County moving ahead with its two-year strategic plan that was launched last fall. The plan envisions bold strategies and related investments to advance academic performance and enhance the district’s culture of inclusivity, equality and community engagement.

One initiative in the plan that caught our attention recently is the School Based Health Center, which demonstrates the district’s strategic thinking. This collaborative effort by diverse partners is addressing a fundamental need with direct implications for the future of our workforce. Improving the physical and mental wellbeing of K-12 students supports improved academic outcomes, increased attendance, grade promotion and college or workforce preparation.

Cynthia Saunders, school district superintendent, says, “The collaboration between the Children’s Home Society of Florida, the School District of Manatee County, MCR Health and the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee works to alleviate obstacles to learning, such as hunger, poverty, illness, and more. Right now, health clinics are open on two campuses providing services during a worldwide pandemic.”

Offering physical and mental health services on school campuses makes it easier for working families to gain access to the care their children need. So far, the school district — with MCR Health as the service provider — has opened health centers at Southeast High School and Manatee Elementary, both Title 1 schools, which serve a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students.

“We are thrilled to partner with the school district of Manatee County to provide convenient, quality care right on campus,” said Patrick Carnegie, president and CEO of MCR Health. “Access is key to providing quality preventive and primary care to all patients, and it’s extremely important for it to be convenient for our most vulnerable populations. That’s why we launched this initiative at Title 1 schools first.”

At Southeast High School, separate portable buildings house medical and behavioral health services. Services range from annual well child exams (including risk assessments, annual physicals and sports exams), sick visits in collaboration with the school health nurse, immunizations, lab tests, prescriptions, and rapid COVID-19 testing.

The Manatee Elementary health center not only offers medical and behavioral health services to students on campus, but also includes a portable to provide medical services to the surrounding community.

When students enter the medical clinic, at either the high school or elementary school, they are greeted by friendly MCR staff members who grew up in Manatee County, just like them. Registered nurse practitioners at each site are bilingual in Spanish and English, which helps students work through language barriers. Students feel comfortable talking to the MCR staff about personal health issues, and the staff educates students on making healthy choices in their daily lives.

At Manatee Elementary, the behavioral health portable is staffed by an MCR Health social worker. At Southeast High, behavioral health services are provided by a full-time school district social worker and an MCR Health social worker. The working relationship between the social workers facilitates continued counseling that some students may need beyond school, such as transitioning to in-person school after eLearning during the pandemic.

MCR Health also operates mobile units for vision and dental services at the school locations, and is providing COVID-19 vaccinations for school employees.

The School Based Health Centers accept most private insurance, as well as Medicaid. For students without insurance, sliding scale fees are available for those who qualify, and help is available to families to apply for coverage.

Both Saunders and Carnegie envision expanding the initiative to more schools over time. To learn more about the district’s two-year plan, visit manateeschools.net/strategicplan. For more insights into the plan’s potential impacts on local economic development, check out our Monthly Minute video for March at BradentonAreaEDC.com/MonthlyMinute.

Sharon Hillstrom is president and chief executive officer of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. (BradentonAreaEDC.com). She may be contacted at info@bradentonareaedc.com or 803-9036.