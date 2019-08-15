Publix sets opening date for new North River store. Here’s when you can start shopping

Lots of changes underway in Parrish Lots of changes are underway in Parrish and the North River area where 25,000 new homes and 5 million-square-feet of retail and commercial space are planned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lots of changes are underway in Parrish and the North River area where 25,000 new homes and 5 million-square-feet of retail and commercial space are planned.

Manatee County’s newest Publix is scheduled to open Sept. 19 in the Gateway Commons of Manatee shopping center on the northeast corner of the intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and Interstate 75.

The store is Publix’s latest prototype at 48,387 square feet, featuring a deli in the round that can be approached by customers from all directions. The store will also have a second-floor mezzanine where people can sit and eat.

Developer Primerica Group One, Inc. of Tampa announced the opening date Thursday. The supermarket will anchor the shopping center.

Primerica has leases signed with Publix Liquors, Yummy Sushi Bistro, Nail Boutique & Spa, Jet’s Pizza and Heartland Dental. At buildout, Gateway Commons will have approximately 83,000 square feet of in-line retail space plus several outparcels.

The Parrish and North River areas are — with Lakewood Ranch to the south — the fastest developing areas of Manatee County.

The Moccasin Wallow supermarket will be Publix’s 16th in Manatee County. The 17th is under construction at Lakewood Ranch.