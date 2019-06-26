Attention shoppers: Here’s when Manatee’s newest Publix supermarket is set to open

Lots of changes underway in Parrish Lots of changes are underway in Parrish and the North River area where 25,000 new homes and 5 million-square-feet of retail and commercial space are planned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lots of changes are underway in Parrish and the North River area where 25,000 new homes and 5 million-square-feet of retail and commercial space are planned.

It must be a pleasure for Publix to be doing business in Manatee County.

The Florida-based supermarket giant plans to open its 16th Manatee County store, just off Interstate 75 north of Palmetto, in September. Also, Publix has started site preparation work for its 17th Manatee store, which will be located at Lakewood Ranch.

The newest supermarket is going into Gateway Commons, located on the southeast corner of I-75 and Moccasin Wallow Road, and will be a 48,000-square-foot store.

It will be one of the company’s newest prototype stores, with the deli located in a circle on the sales floor. Customers will be able to walk completely around it. All of the deli staff will be facing outward toward customers, Publix spokesman Brian West said.

Until now, the circular deli has been found only in Publix stores less than 30,000 square feet, West said. The first of the new prototypes will open in Pasco County’s Trinity community a few weeks before the Gateway Commons store, West said.

Publix supermarkets average about 45,000 square feet, with the largest being 56,000 square feet. There are several stores in Manatee County that are larger, having previously been an Albertsons or other brand store.

The Gateway Commons store will also have a pharmacy and pharmacy drive-through, and a wine and liquor store.

Several other businesses, including Mikado Hibachi & Sushi and Boutique Nail Salon, plan to locate in Gateway Commons and have applied for building permits from Manatee County.

In 2018, real estate developer Primerica Group One of Tampa started clearing 33.12 acres for the Gateway Commons project . The site is also approved for a 118-room hotel and 139,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

Gateway Commons is at the center of the construction boom in northern Manatee County, where 25,000 new homes have already been permitted or are awaiting approval from the county building department.

Four of Publix's Manatee County supermarkets are located in Lakewood Ranch. The most recent store opened there in late 2018 at University Parkway and Lorraine Road. The store is about average in size for the company, measuring 47,000 square feet.





The fifth Lakewood Ranch Publix — the 17th in Manatee County — would be built at State Road 70 and Lorraine Road. Manatee County issued a building permit in March for a 51,905-square-foot building at 14605 State Road 70 E.

For more information about Lakeland-based Publix, visit publix.com.