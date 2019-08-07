New Bradenton Costco set to open in less than 2 weeks. Here are 10 things you can expect

Take a peek into the new Bradenton Costco Take a peek into the new Bradenton Costco. Warehouse opens 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at 805 Lighthouse Drive. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a peek into the new Bradenton Costco. Warehouse opens 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at 805 Lighthouse Drive.

The countdown has started for members eager to start shopping at the Bradenton Costco, which is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Right up until the opening, the 210 employees will be working to fill the 155,000-square-foot warehouse at 805 Lighthouse Drive to bring the full Costco experience to life in Manatee County.

It’s an aggressive schedule. It will take only 110 days from the time the walls went up until the warehouse opens, manager Hector Mencia said.

Mencia, who has been working for 30 years at Costco, dating to his days as a college student in Garden Grove, Calif., and 20 years as a store manager, was an island of calm on Wednesday as preparations whirled around him.

“I am surrounded by so much talent,” Mencia said, explaining his confidence in Costco employees.

Costco is one of the best-paying companies in the United States, starting service assistants at $15 an hour and service clerks at $15.50.

“We did not have any issues with hiring. We had in excess of 2,000 applications in our system,” Menica said. “Once they join Costco, employees don’t want to leave. The feel after a while it is like a mom-and-pop store because there is no turnover.”

Warehouse manager Hector Mencia is counting the days until the Bradenton Costco opens 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at 805 Lighthouse Drive, Heritage Harbour. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The question for first-time Costco shoppers might be, “What should I expect?”

Here are 10 things to look for:

▪ The foot-long, all-beef hot dog with a drink sells for $1.50 and includes free refills. The Bradenton Costco will have a food court and the hot dog is just one of the offerings. Others are pizza, salads and frozen yogurt.

▪ Food samples are popular with members, with the ever-changing bite-size samples offered in many aisles. Costco sells fresh bakery items, fresh meat and has a fresh deli with rotisserie chicken.

Parking lot paving was underway this week at the Bradenton Costco, which opens 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at 805 Lighthouse Drive, Heritage Harbour. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

▪ There are a lot of products, about 4,000 of them, including Costco’s private label, Kirkland Signature. There are also national brands such as Callaway Golf, Carter’s, Champion, Disney, Dom Perignon, General Mills, KitchenAide, Kraft, Michelin, Panasonic, Samsonite, Samsung and Sony. You can even buy a $62,000 diamond ring. The No. 1 seller? Kirkland brand toilet paper.

▪ One of the traffic drivers at Costco is gasoline. The new Bradenton warehouse will have 18 pumps and competitive prices with its Kirkland Signature fuel.

The 155,000-square-foot Bradenton Costco is being fully stocked for its 8 a.m. Aug. 21 opening at 805 Lighthouse Drive, Heritage Harbour. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

▪ The Costco experience starts in the parking lot with oversized spaces. “You feel confident that your car won’t be dinged,” Mencia said.

▪ Costco has concrete floors and is a no-frills operation designed to pass along savings to shoppers. It is a comprehensive shopping experience, where members can buy cars and trucks, cell phone service, heating and air conditioning products, custom countertops, water treatment, water heaters, window fashions and tires.

▪ Kirkland brand 16-ounce bottled water sells for 25 cents.

Employees are stocking the Bradenton Costco for its Aug. 21 opening at 805 Lighthouse Drive, Heritage Harbour. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

▪ The Costco pharmacy will offer vaccinations for shingles, flu, pneumonia, tetanus, whooping cough and pet medications, said pharmacy manager Katie Ferguson, a Palmetto resident.

▪ A membership is required to shop at Costco. Memberships start at $60 a year and include one free household card. Costco is pushing its executive memberships for $120 a year. Executive members receive an annual 2 percent reward, up to $1,000 on qualified purchases at the end of the year.

▪ Among the departments at Costco are optometry, hearing aid, and beer, liquor and fine wine.

The Bradenton Costco will have 18 gas pumps at its fueling station when it opens 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at 805 Lighthouse Drive, Heritage Harbour. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Costco will have 780 warehouses with the opening of the Bradenton facility. The company has warehouses in 44 states, plus several countries. In fiscal 2018, Costco earned $138.4 billion in revenue.

“Manatee County is exploding with growth. This is a great location,” Ferguson said of the warehouse located on the northeast corner of Interstate 75 and State Road 64.

Mencia is transferring from the Clearwater warehouse to the Bradenton operation.

The countdown is underway for the opening of the Bradenton Costco 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at 805 Lighthouse Drive, Heritage Harbour. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices to the residents of Bradenton. They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to this community in many ways,” Mencia said.

For more information, visit costco.com.

