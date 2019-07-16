The wait is winding down: Here is when Bradenton’s first Costco will open its doors

Bradenton-area Costco takes shape, as opening rapidly approaches Bradenton-area Costco takes shape, as opening rapidly approaches. Company announces store will open in August. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bradenton-area Costco takes shape, as opening rapidly approaches. Company announces store will open in August.

Manatee County’s first Costco, one of the most-anticipated new businesses coming to the Bradenton area, is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. on Aug. 21.

The date and time were reported in a digital advertisement on Bradenton.com, and the date is also found in the “Costco Coming” portion of the company website.

Construction is winding toward completion for the new store at 805 Lighthouse Drive on the northeast corner of Interstate 75 and State Road 64.

Costco is known for its free food samples, hot dogs and warehouse-sized offerings of everything from fresh meats and groceries to merchandise, and special departments such as auto buying, gasoline sales and optometry.

Construction of the store progressed rapidly after Manatee County issued building permits Feb. 3 for the Costco wholesale warehouse, fuel tanks and fuel dispensers.