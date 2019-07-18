A year after it was approved, Lucky’s Market moving forward with first Bradenton store

Developers plan Wawa, Lucky’s Market on old Albertson’s property Despite some opposition from nearby residents, the city planning commission unanimously approved a special permit for a Wawa's and Lucky's Market on the property. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Despite some opposition from nearby residents, the city planning commission unanimously approved a special permit for a Wawa's and Lucky's Market on the property.

The long-awaited arrival of a new Lucky’s Market in West Bradenton is one step closer to being a reality.

Lucky’s Market submitted a site improvement permit to the city proposing a 28,900-square-foot store in the footprint of an old Albertson’s building, Planning and Community Development director Catherine Hartley said Thursday.

About a year ago, the city approved plans for the store and a Wawa at the Manatee West Plaza off 75th Street West and Manatee Avenue. The company has been relatively quiet since the initial approval, until Thursday.

Lucky’s Market, a specialty grocery store chain focused on natural, organic and locally grown products, first announced it was coming to West Bradenton in June 2018 with plans to demolish the existing Albertson’s building and build a new store.

The proposed Bradenton location is not listed as a store or under “Coming Soon” on Lucky’s Market’s website. When it does, it will be one of 19 current Florida locations, with two other stores expected to come soon

A Lucky’s Market spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Wawa also slated for the same location is expected to front Manatee Avenue east of the Suntrust Bank.

No tentative opening dates have been provided for either store.