Yes, Lucky’s Market is still planning a Bradenton location. As for when it will open ...

Developers plan Wawa, Lucky’s Market on old Albertson’s property Despite some opposition from nearby residents, the city planning commission unanimously approved a special permit for a Wawa's and Lucky's Market on the property. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Despite some opposition from nearby residents, the city planning commission unanimously approved a special permit for a Wawa's and Lucky's Market on the property.

June will mark one year since Lucky’s Market announced it was coming to West Bradenton in combination with a new Wawa approval near the intersection of Manatee Avenue West and 75th Street West.

The Wawa will front Manatee Avenue just to the east of the existing Suntrust Bank on the corner. Lucky’s will demolish the old Albertson’s building and rebuild its smaller brand store, but almost one year after receiving approval for the two projects from the city, there has been no activity from either company.

Catherine Hartley, Planning and Community Development director, said Wawa has completed the final steps of its process and can begin construction at any time. A Wawa representative did not return a phone call for comment.

As for Lucky’s, the city has not heard a word since earlier this year when city staff were informed plans to at least demolish the Albertson’s were to take place in March, which has now come and gone.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Lucky’s website showcases existing stores as well as “coming soon” locations, and the Bradenton site has not been listed.

The Bradenton Herald has been reaching out to Lucky’s officials for months for an update, and the company responded on Friday.

“We are indeed moving forward with the Bradenton store, but don’t yet have an opening timeline to share,” Lucky’s spokeswoman Krista Torvik said.

It’s been almost a year since the city approved plans for a new Lucky’s Market and Wawa service station at the Manatee West Plaza off of 75th Street West and Manatee Avenue. Since those approvals, there has been little progress, leaving many to wonder if it was going to happen. Bradenton Herald file photo

Torvik said Lucky’s would share that information soon, but for now, “All I can tell you is that we’re excited to be a part of your community soon.”

There was some indication that the two corporations might be trying to coordinate construction schedules as to have a minimum impact on the other considering their close proximity, but neither would confirm that is the case.

However, while timetables remain a bit of a mystery — not uncommon when it comes to corporate projects — both stores will move forward as planned.