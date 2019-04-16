Permits in hand, stage set for Costco to go vertical Manatee County has issued the building permits to allow the Costco project at Heritage Harbour to go vertical. Intensive site preparation work was underway this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manatee County has issued the building permits to allow the Costco project at Heritage Harbour to go vertical. Intensive site preparation work was underway this week.

The new Costco wholesale warehouse at at 805 Lighthouse Drive near the entrance of Heritage Harbour still doesn’t have walls, but site preparation and road preparation continue.

For the first time, there is a sign acknowledging that a Costco is coming to the area. A sign at one of the Heritage Harbour entrances prominently says “Join Costco Wholesale” and advertises the fact that retail space and pad space are available.

A phone number and website is given for Edgewood Properties, a Piscataway, N.J.-based company that leases commercial property in New Jersey, Florida and California.

The sign also offers another new bit of information about the nearly 300,000-square-foot project, which in documents filed with Manatee County identify it as The Landings at Heritage Harbour. Apparently, the commercial development will go by a name more descriptive of what it is: Market Place at Heritage Harbour.

A representative of Costco’s Southeast Regional Office said in March that the new store is expected to open this summer, although a date has not been determined.

Costco typically declines to talk about its new stores until a few months before they are scheduled to open.