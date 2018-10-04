Publix set to expand with another store in Lakewood Ranch

Publix Super Markets appears to be getting closer to building its fifth store at Lakewood Ranch.
The supermarket giant recently filed an application with the Southwest Florida Water Management District to build a Publix shopping center, measuring 67,587 square-feet of commercial space on 16.94 acres on the northeast corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70.
Publix designated Tampa-based Shagbark Properties as its agent for the project. Shagbark identifies itself as a full-service real estate development company, specializing in ground-up development and redevelopment of retail shopping centers throughout Florida. Among its tenants are Publix, Wawa, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and more.
The Bradenton Herald first reported that Publix planned to build a supermarket at the intersection more than three years ago. At that time, Publix had filed an application with Manatee County to build a shopping center with a supermarket as its anchor. There were to be four outparcels for a bank, a fast-food restaurant, and two commercial multi-tenant buildings.
Brian West, community and media relations manager for Publix Super Markets, said Wednesday that he had no information on a planned fifth store at Lakewood Ranch.
Publix recently opened its fourth store at Lakewood Ranch. The new store at University Parkway and Lorraine Road is about average in size for the company, measuring 47,000 square feet.
“We are looking forward to the continued growth at Lakewood Ranch, and all of the growth east of the store,” West said.
A fifth store at Lakewood Ranch would be well positioned to serve the new neighborhoods to the east on State Road 70, including Del Webb, Polo Run and Lakewood National.
In December 2015, Manatee County government gave preliminary site plan approval for an 82,600-square-foot shopping center at Lorraine Road and State Road 70. The project has received several legislative extensions, with the window for development closing in 2022. It is unclear whether the company ever filed for final site plan approval.
