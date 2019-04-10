Business

SRQ adding another destination in the fall. Service to this city starts in late October

United Airlines announced Wednesday that it is adding twice daily nonstop service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), starting Oct. 27, 2019, using an Embraer 175 jet aircraft.

“We are excited about the continued growth of United Airlines at SRQ and the addition of Dulles International Airport to our growing network of 29 destinations,” SRQ president and chief executive officer Rick Piccolo said in a statement. “This new service will provide our customers more choices when traveling to or from the U.S. capital region.”

Nonstop service from SRQ to Washington is also provided by American Airlines to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Flight times for the new United flights are designed to operate into the peak international departure/arrival bank at Dulles.

Flights from SRQ will depart at 9:30 a.m. and arrive at Dulles at 11:45 a.m., then depart at 1:33 p.m. and arrive at 3:50 p.m.

Flights from Dulles to SRQ depart at 8:15 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., and arrive, respectively, at 10:55 a.m., and 7:55 p.m.

  Comments  

