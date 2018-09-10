New SRQ air traffic control tower to improve safety, open up economic development opportunities

John Drobecker, an Anna Maria resident, explains why he created Saturday's trolley run up and down Anna Maria Island. The event provided much-needed support for business hit hard by red tide that continues to hold its grip on the Manatee coast.
There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.
A “monster” alligator was seen wandering across a golf course on the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on August 31. Local media reported that the gator had been previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed ‘Elvis’.
While speaking in New Delhi on Sept. 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied writing an opinion piece published in the New York Times. An anonymous senior administration official claimed to be part of a “resistance” working inside the White House.