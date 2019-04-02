Vintage. Coastal. Funky. Eclectic. New store adds new chapter for distinctive Bradenton property

Gypsea Soul opens in downtown Bradenton Gypsea Soul opens in downtown Bradenton at 615 15th St. W. The business is fashion boutique, an interior design business and art studio. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gypsea Soul opens in downtown Bradenton at 615 15th St. W. The business is fashion boutique, an interior design business and art studio.

Ashley Louda says she got into retail by accident.

“I am an artist, but about 11 years ago my creations were starting to take over my house,” she said.

The result is Gypsea Soul, an art studio, interior design business and fashion boutique at 615 15th St. W. in Bradenton.

Gypsea Soul is Louda’s second business — the first is Sirene Coastal Interiors, 237 W. Venice Ave. in Venice.

Louda is inviting the community to the grand opening for Gypsea Soul at 2 p.m. Saturday. Planned are a ribbon cutting, live music by Eirinn Abu, face painting, Anna Maria Island Henna tattoos by Jody Tschida, giveaways, refreshments, local artwork and vendors.

Louda not only wants to invite the community to learn more about Gypsea Soul, but she also wants to get to know more about the people in the community.

Gypsea Soul represents a new chapter for the distinctive two-story, blue-green house with a white picket fence. From 2007 until recently, it was home to Rusty Crickett, which, with new ownership, has moved to 1304 Sixth Ave. W.

Gypsey Soul owner Ashley Louda is shown with Sebastian, a French bulldog and store mascot. The new business has its grand opening starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at 615 15th St. W., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Louda had her eye on the property for a long time before the lease became available.

“I love it. I think it is the cutest thing ever,” Louda said of the Victorian house.

The business reflects Louda’s creativity in its jewelry, trendy fashions, shell-encrusted mosaics, chandeliers and lots of mermaids and octopuses.

“It’s an art studio, vintage, coastal, funky, eclectic, glam, hippie, boho (Bohemian-chic),” Louda said.

Among her creations are big mirrors, custom furniture, headboards and dressers.

Mermaids, bohemian-chic, local artwork, and hand-made all come to mind at Gypsey Soul, a new interior design, fashion boutique, and studio that has its grand opening at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at 615 15th St. W., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Her designer jewelry is one-of-a-kind and hand-made.

“Chandeliers are my first love. I got into antiques because of chandeliers,” Louda said.

On Tuesday, Gypsea Soul remained a work in progress. Signage was going up around a heavy deluge of rain, and Louda was also dealing with cleaning up the flooding in her Venice store after a water heater leaked.

When the studio upstairs opens in May, Louda hopes to create more artwork there as well as teach others.

“Gypsea Soul is a retail space and a studio. It is the best of two worlds for me,” she said. “My big dream was always to have a studio.”

“Ashley has a passion for artwork and retail. She has been doing it for a long time,” said Louda’s fiance, Mark Fantozzi.

“When you walk into her store, what you see is her style, and her flair for color, for designs and the products. It is a mirror of her personality,” he said.





Business hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday “by chance.”

For more information, visit Gypsea Soul’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or call 941-714-7350.