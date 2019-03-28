Popular Bradenton store has new owners and a new location. One key mainstay has remained

A go-to gift shop and boutique in Bradenton since 2007, The Rusty Crickett has new owners, a new location and a slight name change.
Colleen and James Clapper, and Colleen’s mother, Pam Doherty, purchased the business in August 2018 and have moved it across the street to the former Madeline’s Boutique space at 1304 Sixth Ave. W., an area that is enjoying rapid economic revitalization.
“We weren’t using the upstairs space anyway, and at the new location we benefit from pedestrian traffic from Oscura Cafe and Bar and the Sage Biscuit,” Colleen Clapper said.
In addition, she likes the fact that there is lots of auto traffic in the busy downtown area.
The new owners bought the business from Jessica Adair, who had purchased it in 2017. The business was founded by Terri Liss, Jan Carpenter and Joyce Illing.
In addition to the new location, the name of the business was shortened from The Rusty Crickett’s Coastal City Cottage to The Rusty Crickett.
But the feel of the shop is much the same with a varied blend of women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories, greeting cards, household decorations and more.
“We are still purchasing coastal items to support local artists and small businesses, in a socially and ecologically responsible way,” Clapper said.
Many of what Clapper calls “niche creations” are handmade and reflect the Bradenton-Anna Maria Island area. Among the local artists is Anna Chesanek, whose Christmas tree manatee and antique car ornaments as well as her carved Manatee County clocks and wall decorations are standouts.
Clapper had shopped at The Rusty Crickett under its previous ownership and knew that she wanted to buy the business when she saw on Facebook that it was for sale.
“To have a small boutique has always been a dream of mine,” she said.
Pam Doherty adds: “Her dad always said she was born to shop.”
Prior to going into business for herself, Clapper had hands-on retail experience from the “mom-and-pop” level to Beall’s Inc., where she was an assistant buyer.
“We do have a lot of repeat customers, even in the short time that we have had the business,” she said. “We have a number of price points in the store to ensure we have something for everyone,” she said.
Customers often ask about the cat, Rusty, who was a mainstay at the previous store location. They will be happy to know that Rusty made the move to the new location and is thriving.
Also making the trip across the street are the big letters spelling out The Rusty Cricket that once served as exterior signage. Those letters are now mounted on the wall behind the front counter.
The Rusty Crickett is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The store is closed on Mondays.
For more information, call 941-745-3131 or visit rustycrickett.com. Although the web site is active, it is still under construction. The business also has Facebook and Instagram accounts.
