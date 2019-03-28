More dirty dining: Raw meat, mold and other violations found at Bradenton restaurants

According to the latest inspection report, several Manatee County restaurants were not storing raw foods like meat and eggs safely.

Other Bradenton-area restaurants were cited when employees failed to wash hands and dishes properly.

Golden Wok, 3545 First St., Bradenton

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

A bag of rice was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

An in-use knife was stored between cracks in equipment.

An inspector observed shrimp thawing to more than 41 degrees under running water. The shrimp was placed in a walk-in cooler.

An employee was observed washing hands without soap.

No soap was provided at a handwash sink near a preparation area. Corrective action was taken.

Yellow rice was hot held at less than 135 degrees.

Raw chicken and raw beef were stored directly over ready-to-eat sauces, rice noodles and cut vegetables in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

Employees were observed washing hands at non handwash sinks. Corrective action was taken.

No probe thermometer was available for measuring temperatures under 120 degrees.

Required employee training was expired for one employee.

Smilefin Poke, 8196 Tourist Center Dr., Bradenton

A bag of rice and a container of drinks were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

No handwashing signs were provided at multiple sinks used by food employees.

Single-service articles were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

A wet wiping cloth at the front counter was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

Sushi rice was hot held at less than 135 degrees with no method of temperature control in use. An inspector advised the restaurant operator to monitor sushi rice using time as a public health control.

Raw eggs were stored directly above cut broccoli in a reach-in cooler.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

Shang Hai Express, 3204 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust and/or mold-like substance, according to an inspector.

An employee with a persistent cough was was working with food or service items.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Raw eggs ere stored above unwashed produce in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauces and cooked yellow rice in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in an ice machine.

An ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with a buildup of mold-like substance/slime.

There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.

An employee was observed washing dishes in a handwashing sink.

An employee was observed washing dishes in a three-compartment sink without sanitizing them.

An employee was observed removing leftover food from a customer’s plate with a utensil that was being used for other purposes.

Egg rolls and fried boneless chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Not enough light was provided at a handwashing area, according to an inspector.

Cooking oil and carrots were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

There was accumulated grease on the kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment.

An in-use rice scoop was stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

A bowl or container with no handle was used to dispense rice.

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees in the women’s restroom.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was no labeled. Corrective action was taken.

Kruk’s Philly Steaks, 5231 University Parkway #105, Bradenton

An ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with mold-like substance/slime.

Hot water was not provided at multiple employee handwash sinks in the kitchen.

Hot water at a handwash sink in the women’s restroom did not reach 100 degrees.

The ceiling, ceiling tiles and/or vents were soiled with accumulated dust.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.