More dirty dining: Roach activity discovered at these two Bradenton restaurants

According to the latest inspections report, several Manatee County restaurants had issues related to employee handwashing.





Two Bradenton restaurants were cited for having roaches on site.

Cimillo’s Pizzeria & Grill, 303 301 Blvd. W. # 247 Bradenton

An inspector observed a dead roach on a wall. A restaurant operator discarded the roach.

In-use tongs were stored on an equipment handle between uses. Corrective action was taken.

There were no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous food. Corrective action was taken.

Michelangelo Pizza, 2957 University Parkway, Sarasota

During a follow-up inspection, the restaurant again received a citation for not properly protecting food from contamination. Pizza and bread rolls were displayed without a protective barrier.

There was no proof of required training for one employee.

Michelangelo Pizza, 11517 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch

An employee from an adjacent building was observed entering the kitchen through the back door, placed food in a refrigerator and stirred marinara sauce without washing hands.

All cutting boards on the cook line had cut marks and were no longer cleanable, according to an inspector.

The ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents in the kitchen were soiled with accumulated dust.

Multiple cooks with no hair restraint were engaged in food preparation.

Floor drains/drain covers were heavily soiled.

Food was stored on the floor in a dry storage room and walk-in freezer.

There was a hole in the wall of a dry storage area.

Single-service articles were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Wet wiping cloths were stored in detergent and sanitizer mixed together. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. Corrective action was taken.

A handwash sink was blocked by a garbage can and and accessible for employee use.

No soap was provided at a handwash sink near the pizza oven.

A probe thermometer was not accurate.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.

Marinara sauce and sliced sausage were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods were again observed at temperatures greater than 41 degrees during a follow-up inspection.

Tara Golf and Country Club, 6602 Drewrys Bluff, Bradenton

Coffee filters were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Sliced turkey, tuna salad and chicken breast were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

Hot dogs were not properly date marked after opening.

There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

An inspector observed one live roach at a wait station. A restaurant operator killed and discarded the roach.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside of an ice bin.

A soda gun at the bar was soiled.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

No handwashing signs or soap were provided at multiple sinks used by food employees.

An employee used a handwash sink at the bar as a dump sink.

Straws provided for customer self-service were not wrapped or in an approved dispenser.

An inspector observed chicken being thawed under running water at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.

Cooked onions, cooked mushrooms, cooked bell peppers, diced chicken, blue cheese, hard boiled eggs, cheesecake and creme brulee were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Raw eggs were stored directly over dairy mixture in a walk-in cooler.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

The food manager’s certification was expired.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.