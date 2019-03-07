Dirty dining: Ballpark food stand mishandled sausage at third base. That wasn’t the only error

According to the latest inspections report, several food vendors at LECOM Park in Bradenton were cited by an inspector for improper food handling.
Other Manatee County restaurants were cited for issues including dirty equipment and failing to protect food from contamination.
LECOM Park (Mobile vendor at third base), 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton
- Bratwurst sausage was hot held at less than 135 degrees for about an hour, according to an inspector. An inspector instructed an employee to reheat the meat.
- A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.
LECOM Park (Left field commissary), 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton
- An employee drink was stored on a handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. Corrective action was taken.
- Knives were stored in a dirty block in the kitchen. Corrective action was taken.
- Queso was observed thawing at room temperature. An employee moved it to refrigeration.
- Cups were stored in one handwash sink and a soap dispenser was stored in another. Corrective action was taken.
LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton
- A dishmachine was not working properly, according to an inspector. A repair person was called to inspect the machine.
- An employee drink was stored near a slicer in the warewashing area. Corrective action was taken.
- No handwashing signs were provided at four sinks used by food employees. An employee made signs for all four sinks.
- Butter and American cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- The drain line from a water ionizer was draining into a handwash sink.
- There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.
- The establishment was offering raw or undercooked animal foods without a written consumer advisory. A consumer advisory was printed.
McDonald’s, 6103 U.S. Highway 301, Ellenton
- The ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with a build-up of mold-like substance/slime.
- A wet wiping cloth at the front counter was not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Corrective action was taken.
- Potentially hazardous foods that were supposed to be held using time as a public health control had no time stamp. Grilled chicken, crispy chicken, shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese and cooked onions were discarded.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to items stored inside. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Skyline Chili, 4112 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
- Floor drains/drain covers were heavily soiled.
- Single service articles were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector observed an employee handle soiled dishes or utensils and then handle clean dishes or utensils without first washing hands.
- Shredded cheddar cheese and hot dogs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Hot water at handwash sinks in both restrooms did not reach 100 degrees.
- There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.
Ruby Tuesday, 5802 20th Court E., Ellenton
- An inspector observed multiple dishwashers handle soiled dishes or utensils and then handle clean dishes or utensils without first washing hands.
- Ham and peas, shredded Swiss cheese and broccoli salad were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- An inspector observed a manager labeling food items on the cook line without a hair restraint.
- Fan covers in a walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer had an accumulation of dust or debris.
- The floors of a walk-in-cooler and a walk-in freezer were soiled.
- Beef patties and raw chicken were observed thawing at room temperature.
- There was no proof of required training for three employees hired more than 60 days prior.
- There was no soap provided at a handwash sink at the wait station.
Tortilleria La Rancherita, 3010 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Employee drinks were stored on a table where tortillas were being prepped. Corrective action was taken.
- A ceiling tile was missing at the entrance to the kitchen.
- An inspector observed a dirty and wet towel at a reach-in cooler near the entrance to the store and a metal pan with grease on the floor in the back kitchen.
- Refried beans, cooked chicken, cooked rice and cooked pork stored in a steam table were hot held at less than 135 degrees.
- Lettuce, shredded cheese, blocks of queso, sour cream, cooked beef, cooked pork and lard (saved from cooking for use in tamales) were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for all of the foods but the lard.
- Tamales were stored under raw beef in a freezer. Corrective action was taken.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
