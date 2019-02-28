More dirty dining: The fish you got might not be the fish you ordered at this restaurant

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, several establishments are not maintaining clean walls, floors and equipment.

A Sarasota seafood restaurant advertised one kind of fish but was serving another.

Other restaurants were cited for roach activity, rodent activity and insufficient employee training.

Tarpon Bay Grill & Tiki Bar, 7150 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald

Coffee filters were not stored protected from contamination.

Employee personal items were stored with or above food or clean service items. Corrective action was taken.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not a the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Cut shrimp, cut fish, cooked chicken wings, sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese, diced chicken, and corn were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Meat sauce, refried beans, meatball sauce and chipotle meat sauce that were more than a week old were stored in a walk-in cooler. A stop sale was issued.

An open container of cream at the bar had no date-marking. The food was discarded.

The identity of a food offered by the restaurant was misrepresented, according to an inspector. The menu listed “Atlantic Wild Caught” salmon, but a recent invoice showed that the restaurant’s salmon filets were farm-raised and imported from Chile. The inspector advised the restaurant operator to update the description, and the operator removed the phrase “Atlantic Wild Caught” from the menus.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.

Bacon that had been prepared on site, frozen and then thawed was not marked with the date that it was thawed. Corrective action was taken.

Peach’s Restaurant, 6057 26th St. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed dust on ceiling tiles and vents in the kitchen.

A cook with long, unrestrained facial hair was working without a beard restraint.

A box of eggs and a box of condiments were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

A cook was observed washing hands with only cold water.

Ham steak, tuna salad, chicken salad, cut melon and sliced cheddar cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Hollandaise was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.

A probe thermometer was not accurate.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

Cortez Cafe, 12108 Cortez Road W., Cortez

There was a buildup of dust or dirt on a soda dispenser backing. Corrective action was taken.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

An ice scoop in use with an outdoor ice machine was not stored in a protected manner between uses. Corrective action was taken.

The shelving of a reach-in cooler at a wait station was soiled.

Sausage was cold held on a grill at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.

Hot water was not provided or shut off at an employee handwash sink.

The Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez

A dishmachine was not washing or rinsing properly. Corrective action was taken.

In-use tongs were stored on an oven door handle in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

There was a soil residue buildup under a shelf in a beer cooler.

The wall and ceiling in a warewashing area were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust.

Required training was expired for some employees.

Annie’s Bait and Tackle, 4334 127th St. W., Cortez

A box of tomatoes was stored on the floor in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

Raw beef was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and the food was discarded.

O’Shucks Raw Bar & Grill, 12012 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An inspector found signs of rodent activity. Two hard, dark rodent droppings were observed in an office where beverage syrup was stored. A manager removed the droppings and cleaned the area.

A sink in the men’s bathroom was pulled away from the wall, according to an inspector. The restaurant operator called a plumber.

There was an employee beverage on a food preparation table. Corrective action was taken.

An ice scoop in use with an outdoor ice machine was not stored in a protected manner between uses. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of liquid at the bottom of a reach-in cooler used to store kegs at the bar.

Island Gourmet Grill, 5910 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach

There was an accumulation of debris inside a warewashing machine.

A cutting board at the bar had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

There was no handwashing sign provided at handwash sink used by food employees.

There was a soil residue buildup in the bottom of a beer cooler.

There were no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous food. An inspector observed butter, liquid eggs, garlic and cooked potatoes at room temperature with no procedure in place.

Two soda guns at the bar were soiled. Corrective action was taken.

Isola Bella Italian Eatery, 5904 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach

An inspector observed two dead roaches on the premises.

An employee was observed eating food near the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

Employee phones were stored on a preparation table and the cook line. The restaurant operator removed the phones from the area.

There was a limescale buildup inside of an ice machine.

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat ravioli.

There were no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous food. An inspector observed cooked bread, alfredo, pasta and tomatoes at room temperature with no procedure in place.

Hibachi Grill Buffet, 3616 First St., Bradenton

The ceiling of a walk-in cooler was soiled with accumulated dust.

Cream cheese and chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Raw chicken was stored directly over cooked chicken in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. Corrective action was taken.

Chuck E. Cheese’s, 905 W. 44th Ave., Bradenton

A case of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in the dishwashing area.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum strength allowed.

A food manager’s certification was expired.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

Steak ‘n Shake, 106 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Ceiling tiles were soiled with accumulated mold-like substance at the men’s restroom entrance, and vents were soiled with dust near reach-in coolers.

Employee personal items were stored in or above a food preparation area.

Floor drains/drain covers were heavily soiled at a warewashing area and a food preparation area, according to an inspector.

An in-use ice scoop was stored on a soiled surface.

Walls throughout the kitchen, food preparation and warewashing areas were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and/or dust.

Cream was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. The cream was discarded.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent employees from working with food.

An employee handwash sink was not accessible for use due to items stored inside. Corrective action was taken.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink in the women’s restroom.

There was no currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation or handling.

There was no proof of required training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.

A probe thermometer was not accurate.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.