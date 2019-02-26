Dirty dining: Your slice might not be safe to eat at these Bradenton-area pizza spots

According to the latest inspections report, several of Manatee County restaurants had issues related to employee handwashing.
Three Bradenton-area pizza restaurants were cited for issues related to storing food and single-service articles safely.
San Remo Pizza and Pasta, 1914 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Employee hand lotion was stored with food on a counter. Corrective action was taken.
- There was limescale buildup inside of an ice machine. Corrective action was taken.
- An employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without first washing hands. An inspector educated the employee and a manager regarding proper handwashing technique.
- There was no written procedure available for use as time of a public health control for potentially hazardous foods. An inspector observed cooked pizza held at room temperature. Corrective action was taken.
Danny’s Pizzeria, 7220 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat vegetables. Corrective action was taken.
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector observed an employee used a handwash sink as a dump sink. Corrective action was taken.
- Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, deli meat and provolone cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and the foods were discarded.
- The air thermometer in a walk-in cooler was not accurate, according to an inspector.
- A cutting board at a pizza make station was stained/soiled.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.
- An employee drink was stored on a pizza preparation table. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no written procedure available for use as time of a public health control for potentially hazardous foods. An inspector observed cooked pizza and garlic rolls held at room temperature.
J. Burns’ Pizza Shop, 308 Pine Ave., Anna Maria
- A toxic cleaning agent was stored on a sandwich preparation station, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.
- A cutting board was stained/soiled.
- A food contact surface made of wood was not properly sealed.
- The floor of a walk-in freezer was soiled with food debris.
- Single service pizza boxes and food containers were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.
Uncle Nick’s N.Y. Style Bagels, Subs & Deli, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. #301, Bradenton
- The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
- A cutting board has cut marks and was no longer cleanable.
- Proof of required training was not available for one employee.
- Partially frozen soup had no date-marking. An inspector educated the restaurant operator regarding proper date-marking.
Ugly Grouper, 5704 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach
- Raw chicken was stored over raw beef. Corrective action was taken.
- An ice making machine was located outside.
- Large cans of marinara sauce and bus tubs of raw fish were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.
- Employee phones were stored on preparation areas throughout the kitchen., Corrective action was taken.
Key Royale Golf Club, 700 Key Royale Dr., Holmes Beach
- Employee cell phones were stored on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.
- Cans of ketchup, a jug of oil and boxes of food were not stored at least six inches off of the floor. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw beef was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and the food was discarded.
- An inspector observed croissants and cranberry bread that were more than a week old in a walk-in cooler.
- An inspector observed an employee texting on his cell phone and then resume cooking without washing hands and changing gloves. Corrective action was taken.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to an item stored in the sink. Corrective action was taken.
- No soap was provided at two employee handwash sinks. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no written procedure available for use as time of a public health control for potentially hazardous foods.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
