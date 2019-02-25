Business

Palmetto company thought it found an OT pay loophole. Now, they owe workers nearly $88,000

By David J. Neal

February 25, 2019 09:33 AM

A Palmetto company thought it found a way around paying its tomato packers overtime. Instead, the company paid $87,920 in make-good wages to 109 workers, the Department of Labor has announced.

Utopia Fresh South, doing business as Taylor & Fulton Packing, claimed an agricultural exemption from overtime for its tomato packers. But the company run by Brian Turner wasn’t packing tomatoes it grew, but repacking tomatoes grown by others.

“The agricultural exemption from the overtime requirements applies only to employees involved in growing product or processing and packaging products grown only by that company,” the Department of Labor stated in its announcement. Once employees were packing goods brought in from other suppliers, the exemption did not apply, and they were due overtime.”

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

