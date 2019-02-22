More dirty dining: Rodent droppings found at two Bradenton-area restaurants

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, multiple restaurants had drink machines that were soiled with mold.

A barbecue restaurant hand a buffet were both cited for rodent droppings.

Mr. Bones BBQ, 3007 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

During a follow-up visit after a previous citation for rodent activity, an inspector again observed signs of rodent activity. Approximately 50 dry and hard rodent droppings were observed in a dry storage area where spices and a reach-in cooler were located.

An inspector visited the restaurant again on Feb. 20 and the restaurant met inspection standards.

Panda Buffet, 3901 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed approximately 25 dark, hard rodent droppings on the floor and two droppings on cans in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

Corn starch and sugar were stored uncovered in a dry storage area.

An employee drink was stored on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple buckets of food were stored on the floor in a walk-in cooler.

Raw duck was stored over shrimp in a walk-in freezer.

A large can of chocolate pudding was dented at the seem. The can was removed from service.

An inspector observed raw shrimp being thawed in an improper manner. Corrective action was taken.

The establishment met inspection standards after a follow-up visit on Feb. 18.

Bella Mia Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. #401, Bradenton

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink on the cook line used by food employees. Corrective action was taken.

Tongs were stored on an equipment door handle in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

An ice chute on a soda machine at the wait station was soiled with a buildup of mold-like substance/slime. Corrective action was taken.

Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery, 6401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

There was a buildup of mold-like substance/slime on both ice chutes of a soda machine. A manager cleaned the chutes.

There was a buildup of liquid around the bottom of a beer keg cooler. Corrective action was taken.

An ice-making machine was located outside.

Tongs were stored on an equipment door handle in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

No handwashing sign was provided at a sinks used by employees in the men’s restroom and near a dishwasher. Corrective action was taken.

Three large cans of tomato sauce were dented on the seal. The cans were removed from service.

Italian beef was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and the food was discarded.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proper test kit at hand to measure the concentration of sanitizer solution used for wiping cloths.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.