This cafe prospers in chain restaurant world with friendly service, tasty food, reasonable prices

In a world of chain eateries, it is possible for a stand-alone mom-and-pop restaurant to prosper and attract a loyal and enthusiastic clientele.
As an example, look no further than Katie’s Cafe, located at 3130 53rd Ave. E., where Rick and Kelly Jessop have been owners for 5 1/2 years.
On Thursday morning, the 64-seat restaurant, located in a strip shopping center, was packed with smiling customers and hummed along with a friendly, jovial vibe, reflecting the outgoing personality of Rick Jessop.
“Where nice still matters” seems to be the official motto.
Customer after customer spoke up to say the staff treats them like family, the food is prepared to perfection and the prices are right.
Two large eggs with a choice of side and toast is $4.99. Country fried steak with one egg is $5.99. A full stack of pancakes is $4.59.
Rick Jessop, 37, hails from Lowestoft, England, and is pursuing the American dream for his young family, which includes three daughters.
“It’s hard to go against the big guys. We try to be family friendly and get to know everyone by name,” Jessop said.
Michele Rietsch, a regular who lives east of Interstate 75, was having coffee at Katie’s in a booth with two of her clients on Thursday.
“I think if you’re from the North, Florida doesn’t have a lot of what we are used to — diners, where people know each other and you feel like a part of the family,” Rietsch said.
Nora Meszaras agreed: “It’s family-oriented. Rick treats me like his mother or sister. He is so kind.”
Debbie Jarrett was sitting at the lunch counter with Dave Slater.
“It’s very friendly. The food is great. Everything you get is really good and they treat you like family. It’s a very nice place,” Jarrett said.
Katie’s is open for breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
The lunch menu includes burgers, wraps, basket meals and a variety of sandwiches, with everything for less than $10.
For more information, call 941-727-8615 or visit the Katie’s Cafe Facebook page.
Several other restaurants have opened or are planning openings around the Bradenton area:
El Toro Bravo
El Toro Bravo Lakewood Ranch recently opened in San Marco Plaza at 8205 Natures Way, Suite 119. The space previously was occupied by Country Pancake House and Restaurant.
Featuring Southwest Mexican food, popular entrees at El Toro Bravo range from $6.75 to $10.
The family-owned company was launched in 2005. El Toro Bravo also has a restaurant at 3218 Clark Road, Sarasota.
Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about El Toro Bravo, visit eltorobravosarasota.com/locations/lakewood-ranch.
Poppo’s Taqueria
Poppo’s Taqueria is preparing to open its fifth restaurant in the Bradenton area in the El Conquistador Village Plaza, 5942 34th St. W., Suite 114. An opening date has not been announced.
Poppo’s also has restaurants in The Shoppes at University Center, 8471 Cooper Creek Blvd.; Lockwood Commons, 4220 53rd Ave. E.; Northwest Promenade, 6777 Manatee Ave. W.; and downtown Anna Maria, 212 C Pine Ave.
For more information about Poppo’s, visit poppostaqueria.com/.
Metro Diner
Metro Diner will be opening its first Bradenton restaurant in the Pinebrook Commons Shopping Center in the 4800 block of Cortez Road West, in mid-March. The company is looking to hire more than 100 Bradenton-area residents.
Featured on The Cooking Channel’s “Cheap Eats” as well as Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” hosted by chef Guy Fieri, Metro Diner is known for its welcoming service and large portion sizes served from a scratch kitchen.
Metro Diner’s comfort food favorites include Fried Chicken & Waffles, the Meatloaf Plate, Charleston Shrimp & Grits and the Pulled Pork Mac Stack — a half-pound of barbecued pulled pork piled creamy macaroni and cheese and a cheddar cornbread waffle topped with maple butter.
Applications to join the Metro Diner team are being accepted for all positions including servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff. Complete the online application at MetroDiner.com/employment, or call 941-306-3102.
For more information, visit metrodiner.com.
