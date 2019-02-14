This cafe prospers in chain restaurant world with friendly service, tasty food, reasonable prices

In a world of chain eateries, it is possible for a stand-alone mom-and-pop restaurant to prosper and attract a loyal and enthusiastic clientele.

As an example, look no further than Katie’s Cafe, located at 3130 53rd Ave. E., where Rick and Kelly Jessop have been owners for 5 1/2 years.

On Thursday morning, the 64-seat restaurant, located in a strip shopping center, was packed with smiling customers and hummed along with a friendly, jovial vibe, reflecting the outgoing personality of Rick Jessop.

“Where nice still matters” seems to be the official motto.

Customer after customer spoke up to say the staff treats them like family, the food is prepared to perfection and the prices are right.

Two large eggs with a choice of side and toast is $4.99. Country fried steak with one egg is $5.99. A full stack of pancakes is $4.59.

Rick Jessop, 37, hails from Lowestoft, England, and is pursuing the American dream for his young family, which includes three daughters.

Rick and Kelly Jessop, owners of Katie’s Cafe, are shown with their youngest daughter, Paige. They have owned the restaurant at 3130 53rd Ave. E., for more than five years. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“It’s hard to go against the big guys. We try to be family friendly and get to know everyone by name,” Jessop said.





Michele Rietsch, a regular who lives east of Interstate 75, was having coffee at Katie’s in a booth with two of her clients on Thursday.

“I think if you’re from the North, Florida doesn’t have a lot of what we are used to — diners, where people know each other and you feel like a part of the family,” Rietsch said.

SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.

Nora Meszaras agreed: “It’s family-oriented. Rick treats me like his mother or sister. He is so kind.”





Debbie Jarrett was sitting at the lunch counter with Dave Slater.

“It’s very friendly. The food is great. Everything you get is really good and they treat you like family. It’s a very nice place,” Jarrett said.

Katie’s is open for breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.

Katie’s Cafe, 3130 53rd Ave. E., has a loyal clientele who appreciate the friendly service, good food, and reasonable prices. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The lunch menu includes burgers, wraps, basket meals and a variety of sandwiches, with everything for less than $10.

For more information, call 941-727-8615 or visit the Katie’s Cafe Facebook page.

Several other restaurants have opened or are planning openings around the Bradenton area:

El Toro Bravo

El Toro Bravo Lakewood Ranch recently opened in San Marco Plaza at 8205 Natures Way, Suite 119. The space previously was occupied by Country Pancake House and Restaurant.

Featuring Southwest Mexican food, popular entrees at El Toro Bravo range from $6.75 to $10.

The family-owned company was launched in 2005. El Toro Bravo also has a restaurant at 3218 Clark Road, Sarasota.

Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.