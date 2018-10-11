Metro Diner has two Sarasota locations. Chain now planning its first Bradenton restaurant

Metro Diner, which opened two restaurants in Sarasota County in March, has leased space in Bradenton in the Pinebrook Commons shopping center on Cortez Road.
No opening date has been announced for what would be the first Metro Diner in Manatee County.
“Soon we will have a fully leased center, a sign of robust times in the Bradenton economy,” said Tammy Sassin, a senior leasing agent for Isram Realty Group.
Metro Diner is scheduled to move into space vacated several years ago by Dollar General.
The restaurant company traces its beginnings to 1938 in Jacksonville, and since 1992 has been known as Metro Diner.
“In 2000, master chef Mark Davoli and family took over and elevated the menu to include innovative new dishes created from local ingredients. Along with culinary creativity, the Davoli family brought more than 80 years of combined restaurant experience to Metro Diner,” the company website says.
“Known for warm, welcoming service, familiar faces and award-winning food, Metro Diner is a go-to eatery for locals, visitors and those just passing through town. Stop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner in select locations, we’d love to have you,” the website says.
Metro Diner and Massage Envy are the two new tenants announced for the old Dollar General Space, leaving another 2,000 square feet to be filled, Sassin said.
In addition, Sassin said Domino’s Pizza has signed a lease for space formerly occupied by for the west side of the center where Fast Signs was located.
Pinebrook Commons is anchored by a Bealls Outlet store. Among the other tenants are Eat Organico, Thai Palace, Subway and the Jay Leniz State Farm.
“We wish them well. We will meet them when they come. More customer traffic always helps,” said John Nystrom, owner of America’s Mattress, the business closest to the empty space Metro Diner will occupy.
The Metro Diner at 6056 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, which opened in March, was the company’s 50th restaurant.
Sassin offered no forecast on when the Bradenton Metro Diner might open, saying it is still early and the company must work through its permitting and renovate its new space.
Metro Diner did not immediately respond to a request for store information and whether it might have other restaurants planned for the Bradenton area.
In addition to Pinebrook Commons, Isram Realty Group also owns and manages DeSoto Junction and Palmetto Village shopping centers in Manatee County.
Comments