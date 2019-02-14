More dirty dining: Rodent droppings, noxious odors plague Bradenton-area restaurants

According to the latest report on Manatee County restaurants, Mr. Bones BBQ on Anna Maria Island had signs of rodent activity when an inspector visited on Feb. 8 and again during a follow-up visit on Feb. 11.

Meanwhile, three Bradenton McDonald’s locations were cited for various issues.

Mr. Bones BBQ, 3007 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

An inspector observed approximately 40 dry and hard rodent droppings in a dry storage area where spices and reach-in freezers were located. An employee discarded the droppings. During a follow-up inspection three days later, an inspector observed approximately 30 dry and hard rodent droppings on a shelf and 20 more on the ground below in the same area of the restaurant. Another follow-up visit at a future date was required.





Employees’ phone, keys, purses and empty cups were stored on a food preparation table.





Equipment and utensils were not properly air-dried. Corrective action was taken.





In-use tongs were stored hanging on the edge of table, and a scoop was submerged in potato salad and coleslaw. Corrective action was taken.





An inspector observed an employee use a handwash sink as a dump sink.





McDonald’s, 4711 14th St. W., Bradenton

Raw beef patties were stored over cooked onions in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.





The ice chute on a self-service drink machine had a buildup of mold-like substance/slime.





The establishment did not have a comparison chart available for a test kit used to check sanitizer.





McDonald’s, 7185 State Road 70 E., Bradenton

Coffee filters were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.





Bacon and onion sauce were was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. The unit the sauce was stored in had been unplugged in error. Corrective action was taken.





Round eggs, folded egg, sausage patty, grilled chicken and crispy chicken in a holding unit on the make line had no time marking, and the time removed from temperature control could not be determined. All of the food was discarded. During a follow-up visit several days later, an inspector observed pork sausage patties, round eggs, folded eggs, cooked mushrooms, fried chicken breast and grilled chicken breast with no time stamps assessed. A restaurant operator instructed food handlers to assess time stamps for the food in the unit.





Ice chutes on a self-service drink machine were soiled with a buildup of mold-like substance/slime.





Warewashing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.





Hot water at handwash sinks in the men’s and women’s restrooms did not reach 100 degrees.





Records of required employee training did not contain all of the required information.





McDonald’s, 6708 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Suds from a dishwashing machine were backed up onto the floor. The inspector instructed the restaurant operator to set up a three-compartment sink.





No handwash sign was provided at handwash sinks in the men’s and women’s restrooms.





There was no proof of required training for any employees.





Bad Ass Cafe, 312 12th St. W., Bradenton

Buckets of pickles and bags of potatoes were stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.





The ceiling in a dry storage area was comprised of bare drywall, exposed wires and ductwork and appeared to be under renovation, according to an inspector.





A reach-in freezer had broken exterior glass on one door.





The floor of a dry storage area was covered with underlayment and was not easily cleanable, according to an inspector.





Boxes of single-service cups were improperly stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.





Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.





A soda gun at the bar was soiled. An employee cleaned the soda gun.





Solo’s Pizza, 3244 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach

An exterior door in a storage area had a gap that opened to the outside.





Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.





Ham and cooked chicken at a pizza making station were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the foods.





A cutting board was stained/soiled.





A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.





No soap was provided at a handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.





A probe thermometer was not accurate. The thermometer was recalibrated.





Pollos Asados La Frontera, 1304 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto

Single-service items at the front counter were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.





Yellow rice and grilled chicken were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.





A cook was observed washing hands in a three-compartment sink instead of a handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.





A handwash sink at the front counter was not accessible for employee use due to a bucket stored inside. Corrective action was taken.





No soap was provided at the front counter handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.





A probe thermometer was not accurate. Corrective action was taken.





Yellow rice in a reach-in cooler was not properly date-marked. Corrective action was taken.





Domino’s Pizza, 4507 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

There was an objectionable smell in the establishment, according to an inspector. The inspector smelled a noxious odor upon entering the restaurant. It grew stronger towards the warewashing area.





A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to soap and scrubbies stored on and inside the sink.





Buffalo Wild Wings, 4120 14th St. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed three flying insects in a hallway.





Water was leaking from a three-compartment sink.





There was a buildup of food debris, dust or dirt on a reach-in cooler containing breaded chicken.





Manatee County Gold Club, 6415 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

A mop sink drain was clogged, and there was sewage in the drain, according to an inspector.





Water draining into pipes was backing up from sewer pipes.





Raw sausage was stored over ready-to-eat hot dogs in a reach-in cooler.





New Garden, 4629 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat sauces and soups. Corrective action was taken. The eggs were moved.





None of the food in a walk-in cooler was date-marked.





There was no proof of required training for any employees.





South Philly Cheesesteaks, 5942 34th St. W. #115, Bradenton

An inspector observed seven ceiling tiles in a hallway that were moldy and stained.





Employee beverages were stored on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.





An ice making machine was located outside, and an ice scoop was not protected from contamination in between uses. The scoop was taken to be cleaned.





An inspector observed approximately seven boxes of raw beef thawing at room temperature. The inspector educated the manager regarding proper thawing techniques.





There were no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control for potentially hazardous foods. Corrective action was taken.





Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.