More dirty dining: Stuffed bug trap, mold and other citations at Bradenton-area restaurants

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, multiple establishments had issues related to handwashing.
One restaurant was cited for having a trap full of live and dead roaches near a food preparation table.
China Max, 5491 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton
- An inspector observed approximately eight roaches at a trap in between a wall and a preparation table. Approximately three of the roaches were live. The restaurant operator killed the roaches and discarded the trap.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.
- Ceiling vents near the cook line were soiled with dust.
- A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation. Corrective action was taken.
- Grease was accumulated on the kitchen floor underneath equipment.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink.
- Hot water at a handwash sink at the front counter did not reach 100 degrees.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Two Scoops, 101 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria
- Employee cigarettes, keys and a beverage container were stored near a cooking area, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Wet wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.
- Turkey, hot dogs, American cheese, Swiss cheese, shredded cheese, cut lettuce and mayonnaise were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued.
- There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.
Wendy’s, 5904 20th St. E., Ellenton
- Food was stored on the floor of a dry storage area.
- The floor was soiled throughout the kitchen.
- There was no handwashing sign provided at a sink used by food employees.
- Walk-in cooler shelves were encrusted with food debris and were pitted with rust.
- An inspector observed multiple foods on the make line that had no time marking and the time removed from temperature control could not be determined. All of the food was above the minimum required temperature for cold holding.
- Vanilla dairy mixture was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. An operator stated that the food would be discarded.
- There was an accumulation of food build-up on drink dispensing nozzles/equipment.
- A probe thermometer was not accurate.
Jimmy John’s, 83 N. Cattleman Road, Sarasota
- The floor at a walk-in cooler was covered with standing water.
- There was no running water at a handwash sink next to a three compartment dishwashing sink.
- An employee was observed washing hands in the three compartment sink.
- Hot water at a handwash sink at the front counter did not reach 100 degrees.
- The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
- The restaurant had no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.
- There was no proof of required training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
China Max, 303 U.S. 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton
Bus tubs of raw beef and raw chicken were stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.
Bus tubs of raw beef, raw chicken, cooked shrimp and raw shrimp were not properly date-marked.
An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
A cutting board, a rice scoop and a flour scoop were in poor repair, according to an inspector.
140 five ounce egg rolls were found stored in boxes that originally contained raw chicken and egg roll skins. A stop sale was issued.
In-use tongs were stored on a fryer in between uses.
An inspector observed scoops get rinsed without sanitizing and then put back in a flour bin.
Raw eggs were stored over cabbage and carrots in a walk-in cooler.
An employee was observed washing hands in a warewashing sink. Corrective action was taken.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
Comments