These businesses opening in Bradenton for the new year want to help you keep your resolutions

It’s make or break time for those New Year resolutions, and several new businesses have opened to help.
▪ Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone, is opening a new location in Bradenton at 4301 14th St. W.
Planet Fitness will celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 and will provide guests with complimentary pizza, music and chances to win raffles through 6 p.m.
The new 20,000-square-foot facility is open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We’re thrilled to bring a new Judgement Free fitness experience to Bradenton, and we encourage everyone to come check out the new club, meet our friendly staff, get a tour and see what the Judgement Free Zone is all about,” said Philip Amato, Planet Fitness franchisee.
For more information or to join online, visit www.PlanetFitness.com.
▪ X30 Fit Bootcamp is now open at 4136 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. in the Shoppes at Commerce Park.
The group training program offers high-energy workouts designed to burn fat and tone the body in 30 minutes, according to a company press release.
Workouts are done in a group setting for the purpose of keeping the cost of working with a certified personal trainer affordable.
The company, owned by Dan Van Dine, also has a location at 5140 Clark Road, Sarasota.
For more information, call 941-538-7266, or visit x30fit.com.
▪ Richard and Karen Medford of Sarasota have announced plans to open a second Sirius Day Spa at 8502 Cooper Creek Blvd., between Marriott Courtyard and LA Fitness.
They opened their first spa in September at The Green at Lakewood Ranch, located on the northeast corner of the intersection of State Road 70 and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. The Medfords hope to open the second spa in March.
“We are thrilled to be opening our second Sirius Day Spa in Florida. The excitement and momentum from the community and local business partners have already set the foundation for the second 3,800-square-foot beauty and wellness center,” Karen Medford said.
Richard Medford added: “Sirius Day Spa hit all the metrics we were looking for — luxury, affordability, structure, extensive options and pedigree.”
Sirius Day Spa offers over 50 services to accommodate guests, events, wedding parties and more.
For more information, visit: siriusdayspa.com/locations.
▪ Also opening is fotofinitySRQ, a full-service photography studio, opening inside Johnson Photo Imaging, 6709 State Road 70 E.
FotofinitySRQ will host a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jan. 26. There will be raffles for free studio sessions, fotofinitySRQ gift cards at reduced prices, snacks and drinks, along with a couple of special surprises.
The studio specializes in family and high school senior portraits, pet/animal photography, professional and actor head shots, event and live performance photography, and beach weddings and receptions.
Principal photographer Michael Fults is joined in the business by his son Tanner Fults, who is responsible for the digital and print marketing and also assists with sets and lighting. Wife Cheryl Fults does most of the pet photography.
For more information, call 941-500-9955 or visit fotofinitySRQ.com.
