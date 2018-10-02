New Lakewood Ranch shopping center gets more tenants. They include more restaurants

LA Fitness has joined natural foods grocer Earth Fare as a second anchor tenant at The Green at Lakewood Ranch.
Tavistock Development Company, a diversified real estate firm based in Orlando, announced the opening of of LA Fitness on Tuesday, and the addition of new retailers, including Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, Irish 31 Pub House & Eatery, Dog Perfect, 7-Eleven, Wendy’s, and Allstate Insurance.
These new tenants join the previously-announced list of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Verizon, Starbucks Coffee Company, Lavish Nails, Mattresses & More, Main Street Dentistry, SoFresh, Modern Gents, Sirius Day Spa, and Panera Bread Company.
Now open at The Green, located on the northeast corner of State Road 70 and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, are LA Fitness, Sirius Day Spa, Modern Gents, Earth Fare, and Main Street Dentistry.
All other tenants are expected to open by early winter. LA Fitness will also host a grand opening event on Nov. 3.
“We’re thrilled to bring so many new and diverse offerings to Lakewood Ranch residents and visitors,” said Skipper Peek, senior vice president of Commercial Development for Tavistock Development Co.
“This mix of restaurants and retail combined with experienced-based activities like the spas, salons, and LA Fitness truly make The Green a one-stop destination where guests have access to a variety of services.”
Keke’s, an Orlando-based breakfast favorite with more than 40 locations across the state, will open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in a 4,900-square-foot store.
The family-friendly Irish 31 will serve a mix of traditional Irish food, vegetarian options, Southern favorites, and classic comfort foods in a new 3,500-square-foot space.
Wendy’s will also open a 2,400-square-foot store in a brand new prototype that matches The Green’s contemporary architecture.
The Green will welcome a custom-designed 7-Eleven convenience store with 16 gas pumps. Additional tenants include a 1,500-square-foot Allstate Insurance office and 3,750-square-foot Dog Perfect that will offer a variety of healthy pet products, provide professional grooming and training, and a self-serve dog washing station.
The Green is a new 525,000-square-foot, mixed-use development within Lakewood Ranch, the second fastest-selling mater planned community in the U.S. according to RCLCO.
Part of The Green’s development, construction has also begun on the 300-unit luxury apartment complex called The Residences at The Green. The complex will include a putting green and dog park in addition to a luxury clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, and infinity-edge pool. Pre-leasing is expected to begin by summer 2019.
The Green at Lakewood Ranch is located within the CORE project area — Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration — a biotech business campus being promoted as a site for national life sciences and health care companies.
