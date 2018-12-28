Even more dirty dining: Bradenton-area restaurants cited for roaches (dead and alive)

According to the latest inspection report of Manatee County restaurants, two establishments were cited for having roaches on site.
Other reoccurring issues included employees not properly tracking how long potentially hazardous foods were in use and a lack of access to handwash sinks for employees working with food.
The Lazy Lobster of Longboat, 5350 Gulf of Mexico Dr. Suite 102, Longboat Key
- An inspector observed six dead roaches on the premises, including one in the bar area. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector observed two employee beverages commingled with food in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
- Cutting boards on the prep line were stained/soiled.
- There was encrusted material on a can opener blade. The blade was replaced.
- A handwash sink was missing and there was only one available on site. Employees were observed using preparation sinks for handwashing.
InCahoots Pub, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 509, Bradenton
- An inspector observed one live roach in the women’s restroom. An employee killed the roach and discarded it.
- Ceiling tiles were in disrepair. An inspector observed water dripping through a ceiling tile in the back of the kitchen near a nacho cheese dispenser.
- There was soil residue build-up at beer keg coolers where beverages are stored.
- A cutting board was stained/soiled.
- A handwash sink was not accessible due to a sanitizer bucket stored in a sink. Corrective action was taken.
Harry’s Continental Kitchens, 525 St. Judes Dr., Longboat Key
- A cooler of stone crab was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
- An employee beverage was stored on a preparation table. Corrective action was taken.
- Milk in a bar cooler was stored at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and the milk was discarded.
- Raw unpasteurized eggs were stored over ready-to-eat vegetables. An employee moved the eggs.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside an ice machine. Corrective action was taken.
- The establishment had no written procedures for use of time as a public health control when holding potentially hazardous food. An inspector educated a chef on time as a public health control.
SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard, 4500 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Employee food was observed on a preparation table where soup was held. The food was discarded.
- A wet wiping cloth was stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.
- Broccoli salad, potato salad, macaroni salad and chili were cold held in a reach-in cooler at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. stop sale was issued and the foods were discarded.
- Deli meat, American cheese, tomatoes, coleslaw and sour cream were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. All of the products were moved a walk-in freezer for rapid cooling.
- An employee went from washing to dishes to making desserts without first washing hands. Corrective action was taken.
- Cutting boards were stained/soiled.
- There was encrusted material on a can opener blade. Corrective action was taken.
- An employee was observed cleaning a soiled utensil in the handwashing sink. Corrective action was taken.
Eat Organico, 4832 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- The men’s restroom was emitting a foul odor, according to an inspector.
- An employee was observed making bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food while the restaurant was under a foodborne illness investigation, according to an inspector. An employee cut tomato bread and then placed it onto a cutting board with bare hands. Corrective action was taken.
- An employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Corrective action was taken.
- An open bottle of wine was stored in ice used for drinks. A stop sale was issued and the ice was discarded.
- Unpasteurized eggs were stored over cheese and pasta in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
- Pasta and prepared meats had no date marking.
- A table was blocking a handwash sink at the cook line.
- The establishment had no written procedures for use of time as a public health control when holding potentially hazardous food.
Burger King, 6722 14th St. W., Bradenton
- A box of food was stored on the floor behind a storage machine.
- Ceiling tiles/vents had an accumulation of food debris, grease, dust or mold-like substance.
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
- Floor drain covers throughout the establishment were heavily soiled.
- Vanilla dairy mixture was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. The operator ceased using the product.
- Chicken fries stored in a hot holding unit had no time marking and the time removed from heat could not be determined. A time stamp was assessed for the food.
- An ice chute of a self-service drink machine was soiled with mold-like substance/slime.
- There was no proof of required training for three employees hired more than 60 days ago.
- No soap was provided at a handwash sink in the warewashing area. Corrective action was taken.
Gio Fabulous Pizza & Martini Bar, 4805 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- A cutting board on the cook line had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.
- A dishmachine was not washing/rinsing properly. Corrective action was taken.
- Grease was accumulated on the floor near a fryer on the cook line.
- Raw chicken and squid were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and the food was discarded.
- A cutting board on the cook line was stained/soiled.
- Two spray bottles containing toxic substances were not labeled and stored on the cook line.
Hong Kong Restaurant, 5518 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Soda was stored on the floor at the front counter and kitchen entrance. Corrective action was taken.
- A tomato can was reused for storage in a reach-in cooler on the cook line.
- An employee came in from outside and then grabbed a container of shrimp at the prep sink without first washing hands, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw eggs were stored over cooked chicken.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to a bus tub stored in the sink.
- A probe thermometer was not accurate. Corrective action was taken.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
