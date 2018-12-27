More dirty dining: Ants in cookie crumbles and more problems at Bradenton-area restaurants

According to the latest inspections report for Manatee County restaurants, multiple establishments had moldy ice bins or ice machines.
One restaurant had ants crawling in ingredients at a dessert-making station.
Checkers, 5140 Cortez Road W., Unit 161, Bradenton
- An inspector observed approximately two dozen ants crawling in cookie crumbles at a dessert-making station. The manager tore down the entire site and dispensed of all food products.
- A horizontal freezer and a reach-in freezer had a build-up of food debris and ice.
- A container of juice and dairy product were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.
- Equipment and utensils were not properly air-dried.
- An inspector observed food being thawed in an improper manner. Hot dogs were observed in a bucket of water. The inspector educated an employee regarding correct thawing methods and the employee put the hot dogs under running water.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to a sanitizer bucket and pan stored in the sink. Corrective action was taken.
Jimmy John’s, 1001 Third Ave. W., Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.
- There was ice build-up on food products in a walk-in freezer.
Theresa’s Restaurant, 608 14th St. W., Bradenton
- A urinal in the men’s restroom was out of order and a cold water handle was broken off at a sink.
- The establishment’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants license was expired.
- There was an accumulation of limescale-like substance in the interior of an ice machine on the wait line. A manager cleaned the ice machine.
- A strainer and coffee carafe were stored in a handwashing sink. The items were removed.
Basil’s Flame Broiled Chicken & Ribs, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed three packages of frozen vegetables thawing at room temperature.
- Ribs stored in a walk-in cooler were not covered. Corrective action was taken.
- Wiping cloth sanitizer solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.
- Gyro meat was stored in a broiler that was turned off. A stop sale was issued and the meat was thrown away.
- Bug spray was stored on boxes of soda. Corrective action was taken.
Quality Inn, 6727 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Sausage patties and fried eggs were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.
- A bathroom facility was in disrepair, according to an inspector.
- A minimum of one bathroom facility was not available for public use.
- The ceiling above a breakfast buffet showed signs of damage.
- A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.
- Required employee training was provided by an unapproved provider.
Firehouse Subs, 621 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance inside of an ice bin.
- An employee was chewing gum while preparing food or while in a food-related area. Corrective action was taken.
- An employee with not hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
- A box of bell peppers was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.
- A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.
- Sliced turkey, sliced ham, meatballs, steak, sliced Swiss cheese and sliced cheddar cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- An inspector observed sliced tomatoes and sliced turkey being cooled ineffectively. The operator did not know when the items had been prepared.
Anna’s Deli, 8207 Tourist Center Dr., 8207 Tourist Center Dr., Bradenton
- The ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with mold-like substance/slime.
- An employee with artificial nails/nail polish was working with exposed food without wearing intact gloves.
- No test kit was on hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.
- The wall under a three compartment sink was soiled with grease, food debris and/or dust.
- Tuna salad, chicken salad, egg salad, sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, provolone cheese, roast beef and salami were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. During a follow-up inspection, an inspector observed sliced tomatoes, tuna salad, chicken salad, egg salad, provolone cheese and sliced ham cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Single service articles were not stored protected from contamination.
- Reach-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.
Blue Dolphin Cafe, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in an ice machine. An employee cleaned the ice machine.
- Three boxes of eggs were stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
- Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.
- Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.
- There was no certified food manager on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling. An inspector observed eight employees present. The certified food manager arrived an hour after the inspection had begun.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
