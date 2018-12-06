More dirty dining: Bradenton-area restaurants cited for dead roaches, unsafe temperatures

According to the latest inspections report, multiple Bradenton restaurants were cited for storing food at unsafe temperatures.

Also, one Bradenton buffet had dead roaches on site.

Duff’s Original Buffet, 6010 14th St. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed two dead roaches inside of an inoperable walk-in freezer.

A container of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.

The ceiling, ceiling tiles and/or vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust or mold-like substance.

The floor was covered with standing water at a warewashing area.

There were multiple holes in a wall near the kitchen.

An in-use utensil at the dessert area was stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees.

There was a limescale build-up in an ice machine near the wait station.

An inspector observed a dishwasher handle soiled dished or utensils and then handle clean dishes or utensils without first washing hands.

Chocolate pie, pumpkin pie, lemon meringue pie, white rice, fried chicken, turkey, roast beef, macaroni, meat sauce, ribs and spaghetti were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Chicken soup, collard greens, marinara, white gravy, chicken gravy and brown gravy were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees. An employee stated that the heating element at the unit was in disrepair.

A stop sale was issued on the following potentially hazardous foods due to temperature abuse: white rice, fried chicken, turkey, roast beef, macaroni, meat sauce, ribs and spaghetti.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

There was no test kit on hand to measure the strength of sanitizer at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.

Raw and/or undercooked animal food was offered and the establishment had no written consumer advisory.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

Jimmy John’s, 6225 14th St. W., Bradenton

An ice scoop handle was in contact with the ice.





Sliced tomatoes were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.





The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.





No probe thermometer was at hand to measure the temperature of food products.





There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.





Required employee training was expired for all employees.





Firehouse Subs, 621 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Bottled water was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed food items (sliced tomatoes, beef brisket and sliced turkey) that were not cooled from room ambient temperature to 41 degrees within four hours.

A thermometer at a holding unit was not accurate.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.

Tijuana Flats, 2127 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An ice scoop was stored on a soiled surface in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

There was limescale build-up inside an ice machine. Corrective action was taken.

Shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, raw cod, diced breaded chicken and breaded chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant’s food manager’s certification was expired, according to an inspector.

The hot water at a handwash sink at the front counter did not reach 100 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.